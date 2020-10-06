POWRi Season Championship Changes

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (10/05/2020) Due to unforeseen circumstances regarding the POWRi Season Championship on October 16-17, originally scheduled at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa Oklahoma, POWRi officials have moved the hosting venue to I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Classes scheduled to compete will be the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues as well as the POWRi Engler Machine and Tool Outlaw 600cc Micros.

Unfortunately, the POWRi Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will not be competing in this event with the changing of locations. With the season over, the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League witnessed a history-making performance this year as Riley Kreisel #91, of Warsaw Missouri, captured his third-straight championship. Having already etched his name in the POWRi history-books by becoming the youngest champion and first to ever go back-to-back, Kreisel earns a pivotal three-peat for this open-wheel powerhouse. Jack Wagner #77 (-790) and Mario Clouser #6 (-1120) finish inside the podium for points on a great season of racing with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League.

I-44 Riverside Speedway Times for the POWRi Season Championship October 16-17 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma:

Pit Gates Open: All Day

Drivers Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing: 7:00 PM

The 16th Annual Charlene Meents Memorial presented by Priority Aviation will still be held at I-44 Riverside Speedway, as part of the POWRi Season Championship Weekend, on October 16th and 17th offering a variety of products or certificates for entrants. With hard-charger bonuses, high-point rewards, and other extras on the line for competitors, additional winnings continue to add to the racing festivities. Stay tuned to social media updates for full bonuses and prizes offered via Stephanie Meents.

More information on I-44 Riverside Speedway can be found online at www.i44riversidespeedway.com of follow along on social media for further updates.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.