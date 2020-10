POTTSVILLE, PA (October 9, 2020) — Alex Bright and Kenny Miller won the Twin 20’s on Friday for the USAC East Coast Sprint Cars at Big Diamond Speedway. Bright made a last lap pass of Chris Allen to win the first feature after. Carmen Perrigo rounded out the podium in the first feature.

Kenny Miller won the second feature over Steven Drevicki and Alex Yankowski. Bright drove up to fourth after drawing for a 10 for the inversion for the second feature.