Tanner Thorson Wins the 2020 Jason Leffler Memorial

USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship

Jason Leffler Memorial

Wayne County Speedway

Wayne City, Illinois

Friday October 9, 2020

FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, passing points)

1. Kyle Cummins (#3G Styres)

2. Daison Pursley (#9 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

3. Chase Randall (#25 Petry)

4. Brenham Crouch (#97 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

5. Andy Bishop (#91 Harris)

6. Cody Brewer (#96 Central)

7. Chad Frewaldt (#4F Frewaldt)

8. Casey Hicks (#5H Hicks)

SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, passing points)

1. Chris Windom (#89 Tucker-Boat)

2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (#5 Petry)

3. Tyler Thomas (#91T Thomas)

4. Andrew Layser (#82 Tucker-Boat)

5. Kaylee Bryson (#71 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

6. Aiden Purdue (#57D McCreery)

7. Russ Gamester (#46 Gamester). NT

THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, passing points)

1. Chase Johnson (#25c Malloy)

2. Cole Bodine (#39BC Clauson-Marshall)

3. Tanner Thorson (#25m Malloy)

4. Tyler Courtney (#7BC Clauson-Marshall)

5. Justin Grant (#4A RAMS)

6. Logan Seavey (#19A Reinbold-Underwood)

7. Ethan Mitchell (#19m Bundy Built)

FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, passing points)

1. Brady Bacon (#19 Hayward)

2. Buddy Kofoid (#67 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

3. Emerson Axsom (#15 Petry)

4. Jason McDougal (#4B Klatt)

5. Jerry Coons Jr. (#85 Central)

6. Robert Dalby (#4 Dalby)

7. Travis Berryhill (#11B Young)

FIFTH HEAT: (10 laps, passing points)

1. Cannon McIntosh (#71K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2. Sam Johnson (#72 Johnson)

3. Carson Garrett (#15x Garrett)

4. Tres Mehler (#17x Stellhorn)

5. Hayden Reinbold (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood)

6. Gage Rucker (#19G Hayward)

7. Oliver Akard (#41 Akard)

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST QUALIFIER: (12 laps, passing points)

1. Tyler Courtney

2. Tanner Thorson

3. Daison Pursley

4. Kaylee Bryson

5. Kyle Cummins

6. Robert Dalby

7. Ethan Mitchell

8. Sam Johnson

9. Gage Rucker

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND QUALIFIER: (12 laps, passing points)

1. Justin Grant

2. Emerson Axsom

3. Jason McDougal

4. Chase Randall

5. Chase Johnson

6. Andy Bishop

7. Aiden Purdue

8. Carson Garrett

9. Chad Frewaldt

AUTOMETER THIRD QUALIFIER: (12 laps, passing points)

1. Logan Seavey

2. Jerry Coons Jr.

3. Kevin Thomas Jr.

4. Brenham Crouch

5. Brady Bacon

6. Cole Bodine

7. Tres Mehler

8. Casey Hicks

9. Russ Gamester

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH QUALIFIER: (12 laps, passing points)

1. Cannon McIntosh

2. Chris Windom

3. Tyler Thomas

4. Cody Brewer

5. Andrew Layser

6. Hayden Reinbold

7. Buddy Kofoid

8. Oliver Akard

9. Travis Berryhill

INDY METAL FINISHING SEMI: (15 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature)

1. Buddy Kofoid

2. Cody Brewer

3. Robert Dalby

4. Cole Bodine

5. Sam Johnson

6. Kaylee Bryson

7. Andrew Layser

8. Ethan Mitchell

9. Aiden Purdue

10. Tres Mehler

11. Andy Bishop

12. Brenham Crouch

13. Gage Rucker

14. Casey Hicks

15. Carson Garrett

16. Hayden Reinbold

17. Chad Frewaldt

18. Russ Gamester

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses)

1. Tanner Thorson (6)

2. Chris Windom (2)

3. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4)

4. Cannon McIntosh (1)

5. Daison Pursley (3)

6. Tyler Courtney (10)

7. Kyle Cummins (11)

8. Chase Randall (5)

9. Emerson Axsom (7)

10. Justin Grant (9)

11. Jerry Coons Jr. (15)

12. Cole Bodine (20)

13. Cody Brewer (18)

14. Robert Dalby (19)

15. Tyler Thomas (14)

16. Chase Johnson (12)

17. Buddy Kofoid (17)

18. Kaylee Bryson (22)

19. Sam Johnson (21)

20. Hayden Reinbold (23)

21. Brady Bacon (13)

22. Logan Seavey (8)

23. Jason McDougal (16)

**Gage Rucker flipped during hot laps. Andrew Layser flipped during the fourth qualifier.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-29 Chris Windom, Laps 30-40 Tanner Thorson.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-1,448, 2-Tyler Courtney-1,440, 3-Tanner Thorson-1,351, 4-Buddy Kofoid-1,342, 5-Cannon McIntosh-1,261, 6-Daison Pursley-1,055, 7-Tanner Carrick-1,041, 8-Cole Bodine-898, 9-Andrew Layser-894, 10-Justin Grant-843.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-185, 2-Tanner Thorson-104, 3-Robert Ballou-100, 4-Kyle Cummins-99, 5-Shane Cottle-95, 6-Logan Seavey-89, 7-Justin Grant-85, 8-Cannon McIntosh-84, 9-Brady Bacon-78, 10-Chase Stockon-71.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: October 10, 2020 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – Harvest Cup

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Simpson Race Products First Qualifier Winner: Tyler Courtney

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Qualifier Winner: Justin Grant

AutoMeter Third Qualifier Winner: Logan Seavey

Indy Race Parts Fourth Qualifier Winner: Cannon McIntosh

Indy Metal Finishing Semi Winner: Buddy Kofoid

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Cole Bodine (20th to 12th)

Wilwood Brakes 13th Place Finisher: Cody Brewer

Saldana Racing Products First Non-Transfer: Andrew Layser