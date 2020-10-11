Aaron Reutzel Concludes 2020 All Star Championship Season with $10,000 Ford Classic Triumph

From Tyler Altmeyer

FREMONT, Ohio (October 10, 2020) – For the third time in as many tries, Clute, Texas-native Aaron Reutzel is an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 champion, concluding his third consecutive title with a victory during Fremont Speedway’s annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic finale on Saturday, October 10. The $10,000 victory, accomplished aboard the familiar Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports/Folkens Brothers Trucking/Fischer Body Shop/Hollywood Blasting and Coating/No. 87 sprint car, bumped Reutzel’s season win total to 11, concluding his championship run with a final points cushion equaling 110 markers over Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason. The 2020 All Star title earned Aaron Reutzel and Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports a $65,000 top prize, increasing the evening’s total value to $75,000.

In addition, Reutzel has now won the season finale in each of his championship attempts.

“I can’t say enough about the Baughmans for giving me such an incredible opportunity to drive their cars. I couldn’t be more proud of this entire team. It’s absolutely incredible what we’ve been able to do in such a short amount of time,” Aaron Reutzel said in Fremont Speedway victory lane. “What we’ve accomplished, I never would have dreamed. Everyone plays a massive part.”

Certainly padding the All Star Circuit of Champions history books, Reutzel’s path to Jim and Joanne Ford Classic victory lane was a dominant one, eventually leading all 40 circuits of the historic program while lapping a substantial amount of the running order. Although slower traffic was in full force during much of the contest, entering the picture as early as lap six, Reutzel never faltered, maintaining control during each wave of lappers, which were separated by a caution on lap 13. A blessing, perhaps, the event’s second and final pause kept Reutzel from having to navigate a moving wall of traffic comprised of cars two and three wide.

From that point forward, Reutzel was untouchable, ultimately escaping to a commanding lead while keeping upwards of five lapped cars between himself and second-place running, Cap Henry. In hot pursuit of a Jim and Joanne Ford Classic weekend sweep, Henry would eventually fade to third, losing a last lap battle to a hard-charging Cole Duncan who surged ahead from 18th.

“Tonight just went our way,” an elated Aaron Reutzel continued. “When you qualify well and get into the dash, you are able to try things. Last night, the rutts never went away. It got slick all around them, but the rutts never went away. I figured tonight was going to be a repeat of that, so I told (crew chief) let’s go for it. Let’s live or die by the rutts. It played out good and it was definitely a gamble. But I wanted to make $10,000 on top of that $65,000. Fremont Speedway was bad ass today.”

As previously stated, Visalia, California’s Cory Eliason ended his 2020 All Star campaign second in the final driver standings, earning three victories along the way including one during Huset’s Speedway’s $20,000 Grand Re-Opening. Zeb Wise, the 2020 All Star Rookie of the Year, concluded his season third in the All Star driver standings, followed by Paul McMahan, Skylar Gee, Greg Wilson, and Josh Baughman.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Jim and Joanne Ford Classic

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday October 10, 2020

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[1]

2. 19-Paige Polyak[2]

3. 13-Paul McMahan[4]

4. 22B-Ryan Broughton[3]

5. 28-Tim Shaffer[5]

6. 5-Byron Reed[6]

7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8]

8. 15-Mitch Harble[7]

9. 14W-Chad Wilson[9]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[1]

2. 3C-Cale Conley[3]

3. 22C-Cole Duncan[2]

4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

5. 15K-Chad Kemenah[6]

6. 8M-TJ Michael[7]

7. 2L-Landon Lalonde[8]

8. 23-Cole Macedo[5]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1]

2. 70-Cale Thomas[2]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[4]

4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]

5. 28M-Connor Morrell[5]

6. 47-Todd King[6]

7. 5QB-Quentin Blonde[7]

8. 21J-Jeffrey Neubert[8]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 07-Bill Balog[1]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]

3. 3-Jac Haudenschild[2]

4. 17-Ian Madsen[4]

5. 11-Zeb Wise[6]

6. 81-Lee Jacobs[5]

7. 5R-Ryan Ruhl[7]

DNS: 1-Nate Dussel

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Shane Stewart[1]

2. 16-DJ Foos[2]

3. W20-Greg Wilson[4]

4. 99-Skylar Gee[3]

5. 71H-Max Stambaugh[6]

6. 4T-Josh Turner[7]

7. 55M-McKenna Haase[8]

8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5]

Lincoln Electirc Qualifying

1. 13-Paul McMahan, 12.981[1]

2. 22B-Ryan Broughton, 13.015[3]

3. 17-Ian Madsen, 13.045[33]

4. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.050[10]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.125[28]

6. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.198[30]

7. 07-Bill Balog, 13.203[26]

8. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.214[20]

9. 19-Paige Polyak, 13.224[9]

10. 09-Craig Mintz, 13.235[6]

11. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.258[32]

12. 3C-Cale Conley, 13.298[12]

13. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.327[5]

14. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.344[37]

15. 22C-Cole Duncan, 13.353[15]

16. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.373[35]

17. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.378[22]

18. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.400[13]

19. 5-Byron Reed, 13.445[2]

20. 23-Cole Macedo, 13.452[16]

21. 16-DJ Foos, 13.469[39]

22. 70-Cale Thomas, 13.470[25]

23. 15-Mitch Harble, 13.478[4]

24. 71-Shane Stewart, 13.480[36]

25. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.515[7]

26. 15K-Chad Kemenah, 13.535[17]

27. 11-Zeb Wise, 13.583[29]

28. 14W-Chad Wilson, 13.658[8]

29. 4-Cap Henry, 13.733[19]

30. 28M-Connor Morrell, 13.770[21]

31. 5R-Ryan Ruhl, 13.803[31]

32. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.817[38]

33. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.819[41]

34. 4T-Josh Turner, 13.870[34]

35. 8M-TJ Michael, 13.907[11]

36. 47-Todd King, 13.950[18]

37. 5QB-Quentin Blonde, 14.095[24]

38. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 14.489[14]

39. 21J-Jeffrey Neubert, 15.176[23]

40. 1-Nate Dussel, 59.998[27]

41. 55M-McKenna Haase, 59.999[40]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

2. 4-Cap Henry[4]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[6]

4. W20-Greg Wilson[5]

5. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

6. 22B-Ryan Broughton[2]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 17-Ian Madsen[1]

2. 71-Shane Stewart[2]

3. 07-Bill Balog[3]

4. 13-Paul McMahan[4]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[6]

6. 09-Craig Mintz[5]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 28-Tim Shaffer[2]

2. 81-Lee Jacobs[1]

3. 15K-Chad Kemenah[3]

4. 11-Zeb Wise[4]

5. 28M-Connor Morrell[5]

6. 5-Byron Reed[7]

7. 71H-Max Stambaugh[6]

8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]

9. 5R-Ryan Ruhl[12]

10. 23-Cole Macedo[16]

11. 4T-Josh Turner[8]

12. 8M-TJ Michael[9]

13. 55M-McKenna Haase[15]

14. 15-Mitch Harble[17]

15. 47-Todd King[10]

16. 14W-Chad Wilson[20]

17. 2L-Landon Lalonde[14]

18. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[18]

19. 5QB-Quentin Blonde[13]

20. 21J-Jeffrey Neubert[19]

Ollies Bargain Outlet A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

2. 22C-Cole Duncan[18]

3. 4-Cap Henry[3]

4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]

5. W20-Greg Wilson[7]

6. 71-Shane Stewart[4]

7. 07-Bill Balog[6]

8. 70-Cale Thomas[16]

9. 28-Tim Shaffer[21]

10. 13-Paul McMahan[8]

11. 81-Lee Jacobs[22]

12. 11-Zeb Wise[24]

13. 5T-Travis Philo[9]

14. 3C-Cale Conley[14]

15. 99-Skylar Gee[19]

16. 16-DJ Foos[15]

17. 3J-Trey Jacobs[20]

18. 09-Craig Mintz[12]

19. 19-Paige Polyak[13]

20. 15K-Chad Kemenah[23]

21. 3-Jac Haudenschild[17]

22. 17-Ian Madsen[2]

23. 26-Cory Eliason[5]

24. 22B-Ryan Broughton[11]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.1H-Zeth Sabo, 14.026

2.19R-Steve Rando, 14.116

3.26-Jamie Miller, 14.116

4.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.146

5.99-Alvin Roepke, 14.258

6.Z10-Brandon Moore, 14.317

7.12-Kyle Capodice, 14.372

8.12F-Matt Foos, 14.389

9.97-Kyle Peters, 14.393

10.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 14.407

11.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.452

12.5-Kody Brewer, 14.483

13.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.484

14.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.490

15.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 14.525

16.29-Rich Farmer, 14.547

17.9-Logan Riehl, 14.567

18.3V-Chris Verda, 14.607

19.77I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.608

20.36-Seth Schneider, 14.615

21.10-Josh Harrison, 14.763

22.51-Garrett Craine, 14.781

23.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.838

24.3F-Wade Fraley, 14.848

25.6-Jimmie Ward, 15.129

26.77X-Jamin Kindred, 15.798

27.63-Randy Ruble, 19.415

28.X-Mike Keegan, 99.999;

Heat Race #1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 99-Alvin Roepke[2]

2. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]

3. 1H-Zeth Sabo[4]

4. 36-Seth Schneider[5]

5. Z10-Brandon Moore[1]

6. 10-Josh Harrison[6]

7. 51-Garrett Craine[7]

Heat Race #2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[4]

2. 3V-Chris Verda[1]

3. 3X-Brandon Riehl[2]

4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3]

5. 3F-Wade Fraley[5]

6. 77X-Jamin Kindred[6]

7. X-Mike Keegan[7]

Heat Race #3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[3]

2. 29-Rich Farmer[2]

3. 12-Kyle Capodice[4]

4. 77I-Kelsey Ivy[5]

5. 75-Jerry Dahms[6]

6. 6-Jimmie Ward[7]

7. 9-Logan Riehl[1]

Heat Race #4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 5-Kody Brewer[1]

2. 61-Tyler Shullick[5]

3. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

4. 97-Kyle Peters[3]

5. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[6]

6. 63-Randy Ruble[7]

7. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[2]

B-Main – (10 Laps)

1. Z10-Brandon Moore[1]

2. 3F-Wade Fraley[2]

3. X-Mike Keegan[12]

4. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]

5. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[11]

6. 9-Logan Riehl[10]

7. 6-Jimmie Ward[7]

8. 51-Garrett Craine[9]

9. 77X-Jamin Kindred[6]

10. 63-Randy Ruble[8]

11. 10-Josh Harrison[5]

12. 75-Jerry Dahms[3]

A-Main – (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]

2. 19R-Steve Rando[4]

3. 12F-Matt Foos[6]

4. 99-Alvin Roepke[7]

5. 61-Tyler Shullick[5]

6. 36-Seth Schneider[13]

7. 3V-Chris Verda[1]

8. 3X-Brandon Riehl[11]

9. 97-Kyle Peters[16]

10. 77I-Kelsey Ivy[15]

11. Z10-Brandon Moore[17]

12. X15-Kasey Ziebold[14]

13. X-Mike Keegan[19]

14. 3F-Wade Fraley[18]

15. 1H-Zeth Sabo[9]

16. 26-Jamie Miller[10]

17. 29-Rich Farmer[2]

18. 5-Kody Brewer[8]

19. 12-Kyle Capodice[12]

20. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[20]