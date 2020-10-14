USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS INVADE PETALUMA SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 13, 2020… This Saturday, October 17th, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will make their last appearance of the year at Petaluma Speedway. Promoted by Rick Faeth, the special non-points event will also feature the USAC Western States and BCRA Midgets, WMR Western Midgets, and 600 Micro Sprints. The Pit Gates will open at noon, the GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED, Practice starts at 4:00pm, and Racing at “The Fastest 3/8 Mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” will begin at 6:00pm. For event information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE). Floracing.com will broadcast a pay per view live stream over the internet.

Thanks to support of an anonymous sponsor, the purse for Saturday’s event has been increased. As this writing goes to press, the race will pay $1,000-to-win, $650-for-2nd, $450-for 3rd, $350-for-4th, $300-for 5th, and $100-to-start. To limit person to person contact during the night, all USAC racers must purchase their license / membership ahead of the event at usacracing.com or usaclicense.com. In addition, the entry fee will be taken from the night’s winnings.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– PETALUMA SPEEDWAY HAS A MANDATORY COMPETITOR COVID-19 WAIVER FORM AT petaluma-speedway.com/covid-waiver.

– PETALUMA MANDATORY MUFFLERS: FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– PETALUMA TARP RULE: Tarps are mandatory under all racecars in the pit area and must stick out at least one foot at each side.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS ARE ALLOWED.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A as the only approved right rear tires. The listed right rear tires are also legal with the USAC National, USAC/CRA, and USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars. The Hoosier Medium is also legal with the VRA Sprint Car Series.

– Engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads.

– The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver.

– The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at westcoastsprintcars.com and usacracing.com.

Since July 29, 2017, the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds has hosted four USAC West Coast Sprint Car races and two different drivers have claimed victory. “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign and Austin Liggett have two victories and Ensign set the track record of 13.728 at the debut. The series win list at Petaluma Speedway is at the end of this release.

Last Saturday at Placerville’s “Prospector Pandemonium,” Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) set a new track record and earned the third series win of his career. Piloting the family owned #29T Timmons Auto Truck & Repair / Evergood Fine Foods CS9, Timmons took the victory over Jake Morgan, “Wild” Billy Aton, Kaleb Montgomery. Rob Lindsey, Tanner Boul, Daniel Whitley, Shane Hopkins, Michael Sellers, and Austin Ervine.

Petaluma Speedway is located on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California at 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Due to the local health department regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the GRANDSTANDS ARE CLOSED for the event. For more information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE).

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC West Coast Sprint Car live videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at floracing.com.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino.

2020 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Geoff Ensign, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Ryan Timmons.

PETALUMA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 2-Geoff Ensign, 2-Austin Liggett.