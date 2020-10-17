Roger Crockett Prevails in the Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals

From Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (October 17, 2020) – Ending his season on a high note, Oregon’s Roger Crockett battled through heavy lapped traffic to pick up his second consecutive victory in the Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals.

“I was starting to wonder if I was going to go a year without winning a Feature. That hasn’t happened to me since I first won a Feature, so getting the win was a real relief,” explained Roger, who personally has won at least one A-Feature every year since 1996.

His only win of the season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Crockett led the opening nine circuits before losing the lead to Matt Covington. Chasing through traffic, both drivers moved lines around the Devil’s Bowl Speedway, with Roger finding the hub of the first and second turns.

Chasing down the No. 95 on Lap 18, Crockett pulled even with Covington as they rolled to the back straightaway. Deep into the third and fourth turns, the No. 11 cleared for the lead.

“Our car was really good. We had something we kind of messed around with last night, and it didn’t work very well, but we the car rolling tonight and had one heck of a race with Matt [Covington]. Lapped traffic made things really interesting where I lost the lead, but thankfully was able to get it back,” stated Crockett.

Keeping close as the pair worked into more traffic, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. closed the gap to begin battling with Covington for the runner-up spot. Able to keep the No. 15h at bay, attention turned again to Crockett as the trio battled among the backmarkers.

Finally, getting a break through traffic, Crockett hit clean air and set sail by 1.307-seconds at the finish. In second, Matt Covington was chased by Sam Hafertepe, Jr., who had Justin Sanders and Jack Dover battling close behind. Getting the advantage off the final turn, Dover grabbed fourth with Justin Sanders fifth.

Dylan Westbrook finished sixth with Scott Bogucki seventh. Earning Hard Charger on the night, Blake Hahn made up 12 positions to finish eighth with Danny Jennings ninth.

Making up eight spots, Washington’s Devon Borden completed the top ten.

In the final rundown of the 2020 National Tour standings, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. picked up his fifth consecutive title: topping Roger Crockett by 306 markers. Scott Bogucki posted his best career result in third, with Blake Hahn rebounding to fourth. Harli White ended up fifth with Jordon Mallett sixth. Despite having to miss a race due to a loss in the family, Dylan Westbrook secured the 2020 Brodix National Rookie of the Year with his seventh-place run. Matt Covington was eighth with Garet Williamson ninth. On the final night, Danny Sams III made it back to the top ten. Alex Hill ended up 11th with Chase Randall, Ryan Bickett, Travis Reber, and Justin Sanders completing the top 15.

The American Sprint Car Series would like to thank everyone for their support during the 2020 season. As odd a year as it was, the sport of Sprint Car racing, its fans, teams, and sponsors have proven to be resilient in the face of udder adversity. Plans for the 2021 season are in the works, with details set to be released in the coming months.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region

47th Winter Nationals – Night #2

Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Mesquite, Texas

Saturday, October 17, 2020

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #Races (Top 16 in Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]

2. 11-Roger Crockett[4]

3. 20G-Jake Greider[2]

4. 11X-John Carney II[5]

5. 44-Chris Martin[3]

6. 17W-Harli White[8]

7. 45X-Johnny Herrera[6]

8. 77X-Alex Hill[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Austin Mundie[5]

2. 71W-Weston Gorham[1]

3. 16A-Justin Sanders[8]

4. 88-Travis Reber[7]

5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[6]

6. (DNF) 48-Cody Stacy[2]

7. (DNF) 11A-Austin O’Neal[3]

8. (DNF) 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 17G-Channin Tankersley[1]

2. 1J-Danny Jennings[3]

3. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

4. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

5. 21P-Robbie Price[5]

6. 1S-Joey Schmidt[7]

7. 19-Colby Thornhill[6]

8. DNS: 22X-Steven Shebester

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Scott Bogucki[1]

2. 14-Jordon Mallett[2]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]

4. 24-Garet Williamson[3]

5. 8-Devon Borden[7]

6. 82C-Christian Kinnisen[6]

7. (DNF) 33-Mike Merrell[4]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington[3]

2. 74B-Jake Bubak[1]

3. 53-Jack Dover[4]

4. 72-Chris Tarrant[2]

5. 9-Chase Randall[7]

6. 2X-Tucker Doughty[6]

7. 12-Brandon Howle[5]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 3 advance to the A-Feature)

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 9-Chase Randall[2]

2. 11X-John Carney II[1]

3. 45X-Johnny Herrera[8]

4. 24-Garet Williamson[3]

5. 21P-Robbie Price[5]

6. 2X-Tucker Doughty[7]

7. 44-Chris Martin[6]

8. 72-Chris Tarrant[4]

9. 55B-Brandon Anderson[10]

10. 12-Brandon Howle[9]

11. (DNF) 11A-Austin O’Neal[11]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 8-Devon Borden[1]

2. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

3. 17W-Harli White[4]

4. 17B-Ryan Bickett[3]

5. 77X-Alex Hill[9]

6. 1S-Joey Schmidt[5]

7. 82C-Christian Kinnisen[6]

8. 19-Colby Thornhill[8]

9. (DNF) 33-Mike Merrell[7]

10. DNS: 48-Cody Stacy

11. DNS: 22X-Steven Shebester

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 11-Roger Crockett[2]

2. 95-Matt Covington[1]

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[5]

4. 53-Jack Dover[14]

5. 16A-Justin Sanders[3]

6. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[9]

7. 28-Scott Bogucki[7]

8. 52-Blake Hahn[20]

9. 1J-Danny Jennings[8]

10. 8-Devon Borden[18]

11. 74B-Jake Bubak[13]

12. 4-Austin Mundie[4]

13. 17W-Harli White[22]

14. 45X-Johnny Herrera[21]

15. 24D-Danny Sams III[16]

16. 11X-John Carney II[19]

17. 14-Jordon Mallett[11]

18. 9-Chase Randall[17]

19. 24-Garet Williamson[23]

20. 20G-Jake Greider[15]

21. (DNF) 88-Travis Reber[10]

22. (DNF) 71W-Weston Gorham[12]

23. (DNF) 17G-Channin Tankersley[6]

24. (DNF) 77X-Alex Hill[24]

Lap Leader(s): Roger Crockett 1-9, 18-30, Matt Covington 10-17

Hard Charger: Blake Hahn +12

High Point Driver: Austin Mundie

Provisional(s): Garet Williamson (Points), Alex Hill (Points)

2020 Driver Standings (Top 15 Final)

1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 2,442

2. Roger Crockett 2,136

3. Scott Bogucki 2,080

4. Blake Hahn 2,011

5. Harli White 1,998

6. Jordon Mallett 1,986

7. Dylan Westbrook 1,973

8. Matt Covington 1,885

9. Garet Williamson 1,752

10. Danny Sams III 1,614

11. Alex Hill 1,585

12. Chase Randall 1,561

13. Ryan Bickett 1,393

14. Travis Reber 1,392

15. Justin Sanders 1,222;