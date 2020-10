Feature Winners: October 15-18, 2020

Thursday October 15, 2020

Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 – Logan Seavey

Friday October 16, 2020

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Doug Dodson

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series – Final 3×5 Showdown – Kinzer Edwards

Chatham Speedway – Chatham, LA – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Mark Smith

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region – Winter Nationals – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Cannon McIntosh

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – Jordan Welch

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Clinton Boyles

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC Regional Midget Car Series – Thomas Meseraull

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series – Jacob Denny

Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – USA – World of Outlaws – Shane Stewart

Mountain View Raceway – Spring City, TN – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Southeastern Sprint Car Series – North-South Mason Dixon Challenge – Steven Drevicki

Mountain View Raceway – Spring City, TN – USA – Southern States Midget Series – North-South Mason Dixon Challenge – Issac Chapple

Sabine Motor Speedway – Many, LA – USA – Southern United Sprints – Trey Schmidt

Saturday October 17, 2020

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Cody Maroske

Cairns International Speedway – Edmonton, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brian Walsh

Carrick Speedway – Carrick, TAS – AU – Midget Cars

Carrick Speedway – Carrick, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Chatham Speedway – Chatham, LA – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Conner Leoffler

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Winged Limited Sprints – Tyler Thompson

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Non-Wing Limited Sprints – Michael Hodel

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Nick Evans

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region – Roger Crockett

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Austin Mundie

I-44 Riverside Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series – Season Championship – Daison Pursley

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – World of Outlaws – Jason Johnson Classic – James McFadden

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Steel City Stampede – Greg Dobrosky

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Steel City Stampede – Gale Ruth Jr.

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Steel City Stampede – A.J. Flick

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Danny Dietrich

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Matt Findley

Mountain View Raceway – Spring City, TN – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Southeastern Sprint Car Series – North-South Mason Dixon Challenge – Anthony Nicholson

Mountain View Raceway – Spring City, TN – USA – Southern States Midget Series – North-South Mason Dixon Challenge – Issac Chapple

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Johnny Key Classic – Mitchell Faccinto

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Car Series – Maria Cofer

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series – Ryan Timmons

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma – Pat Suchy Classic – Andy Shouse

Southern Iowa Speedway – Oskaloosa, IA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Jonathan Hughes

Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Sunday October 18, 2020

Claremont Motorsports Park – Claremont, NH – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series – Randy Cabral

Claremont Motorsports Park – Claremont, NH – USA – NEMA Lites Midget Car Series – P.J. Stergios

Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship – Bettenhausen 100 – Kyle Larson