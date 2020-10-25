Tyler Courtney Wins Non-Wing Sprint Car Feature at Kokomo

KOKOMO, IN (October 24, 2020) — Tyler Courtney won the non-wing sprint car feature during the “Fall Fling” Saturday at Kokomo Speedway. After finishing seventh in the World of Outlaws main event Courtney won the non-wing feature in convincing fashion. Shane Cottle, Justin Grand, Dave Darland, and Chase Stockon rounded out the top five.
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Saturday October 24, 2020
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 47-Thomas Meseraull
2. 5M-Max Adams
3. 32-Dave Darland
4. 14J-Jadon Rogers
5. 04-AJ Hopkins
6. 01-Anthony D’Alessio
7. 11-Ricky Lewis
8. 77-Dustin Smith
9. 98-Billy Winsemann
Heat Race #2:
1. 5s – Chase Stockon
2. 7BC – Tyler Courtney
3. 39 – Matt Goodnight
4. 5 – Tye Mihocko
5. 02 – Brandon Long
6. 4 – Braydon Comwell
7. 9 – Zack Pretorius
8. 19 – Damon Cooley
9. 41 – Rich Barngrover
Heat Race #3:
1. 57-Clinton Boyles
2. 9k-Kevin Thomas Jr
3. 77S-Travis Berryhill
4. 21az-Jake Swanson
5. 54-Paul Nienhiser
6. 24-Nate McMillin
7. 86-Keith Sheffer
8. 99-Jack James
Heat Race #4:
1. 24P-Shane Cottle
2. 22-Justin Grant
3. 57B-Cole Bodine
4. 43R-Saban Bibent
5. 44-David Hair
6. 71-Robert Bell
7. 14-Davey Ray
8. 16k-Ben Knight
B-Main:
1. 04-AJ Hopkins
2. 54-Paul Nienhiser
3. 02-Brandon Long
4. 01-Anthony D’Alessio
5. 24-Nate McMillin
6. 44-David Hair
7. 4-Braydon Comwell
8. 16k-Ben Knight
9. 86-Keith Sheffer
10. 99-Jack James
11. 9-Zack Pretorius
12. 19-Damon Cooley
13. 77-Dustin Smith
14. 98-Billy Winsemann
15. 71-Robert Bell
16. 14-Davey Ray
17. 41-Rich Barngrover
18. 11-Ricky Lewis
A-Main:
1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney
2. 24P-Shane Cottle
3. 22-Justin Grant
4. 32-Dave Darland
5. 5s-Chase Stockon
6. 9k-Kevin Thomas Jr
7. 14J-Jadon Rogers
8. 57-Clinton Boyles
9. 21az-Jake Swanson
10. 77S-Travis Berryhill
11. 04-AJ Hopkins
12. 5M-Max Adams
13. 57B-Cole Bodine
14. 39-Matt Goodnight
15. 5-Tye Mihocko
16. 54-Paul Nienhiser
17. 24-Nate McMillin
18. 01-Anthony D’Alessio
19. 43R-Saban Bibent
20. 02-Brandon Long
21. 44-David Hair
22. 47-Thomas Meseraull