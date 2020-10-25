Tyler Courtney Wins Non-Wing Sprint Car Feature at Kokomo

KOKOMO, IN (October 24, 2020) — Tyler Courtney won the non-wing sprint car feature during the “Fall Fling” Saturday at Kokomo Speedway. After finishing seventh in the World of Outlaws main event Courtney won the non-wing feature in convincing fashion. Shane Cottle, Justin Grand, Dave Darland, and Chase Stockon rounded out the top five.

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Saturday October 24, 2020

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 47-Thomas Meseraull

2. 5M-Max Adams

3. 32-Dave Darland

4. 14J-Jadon Rogers

5. 04-AJ Hopkins

6. 01-Anthony D’Alessio

7. 11-Ricky Lewis

8. 77-Dustin Smith

9. 98-Billy Winsemann

Heat Race #2:

1. 5s – Chase Stockon

2. 7BC – Tyler Courtney

3. 39 – Matt Goodnight

4. 5 – Tye Mihocko

5. 02 – Brandon Long

6. 4 – Braydon Comwell

7. 9 – Zack Pretorius

8. 19 – Damon Cooley

9. 41 – Rich Barngrover

Heat Race #3:

1. 57-Clinton Boyles

2. 9k-Kevin Thomas Jr

3. 77S-Travis Berryhill

4. 21az-Jake Swanson

5. 54-Paul Nienhiser

6. 24-Nate McMillin

7. 86-Keith Sheffer

8. 99-Jack James

Heat Race #4:

1. 24P-Shane Cottle

2. 22-Justin Grant

3. 57B-Cole Bodine

4. 43R-Saban Bibent

5. 44-David Hair

6. 71-Robert Bell

7. 14-Davey Ray

8. 16k-Ben Knight

B-Main:

1. 04-AJ Hopkins

2. 54-Paul Nienhiser

3. 02-Brandon Long

4. 01-Anthony D’Alessio

5. 24-Nate McMillin

6. 44-David Hair

7. 4-Braydon Comwell

8. 16k-Ben Knight

9. 86-Keith Sheffer

10. 99-Jack James

11. 9-Zack Pretorius

12. 19-Damon Cooley

13. 77-Dustin Smith

14. 98-Billy Winsemann

15. 71-Robert Bell

16. 14-Davey Ray

17. 41-Rich Barngrover

18. 11-Ricky Lewis

A-Main:

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

2. 24P-Shane Cottle

3. 22-Justin Grant

4. 32-Dave Darland

5. 5s-Chase Stockon

6. 9k-Kevin Thomas Jr

7. 14J-Jadon Rogers

8. 57-Clinton Boyles

9. 21az-Jake Swanson

10. 77S-Travis Berryhill

11. 04-AJ Hopkins

12. 5M-Max Adams

13. 57B-Cole Bodine

14. 39-Matt Goodnight

15. 5-Tye Mihocko

16. 54-Paul Nienhiser

17. 24-Nate McMillin

18. 01-Anthony D’Alessio

19. 43R-Saban Bibent

20. 02-Brandon Long

21. 44-David Hair

22. 47-Thomas Meseraull