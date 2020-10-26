BROWNELLS RETURNS AS SPONSOR OF THE BROWNELLS BIG GUNS BASH IN 2021

From Kendra Jacobs

KNOXVILLE, IOWA – Brownells will return as the title sponsor of the Brownells Big Guns Bash with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The two-day event scheduled for June 11 and 12, 2021 at Knoxville Raceway, will feature the world’s greatest 410 sprint car drivers, along with Pace Pro Sprints on June 11 and 360 winged sprints on June 12.

“We’re thrilled to be back aboard for the Brownells Big Guns Bash in 2021 at Knoxville Raceway,” said Ryan Repp, Brownells’ VP of Marketing. “The partnership with Knoxville Raceway has been fantastic. It has provided our organization with a lot of exposure to race fans, and our employees enjoy the events as well.”

Brownells, located in Grinnell, Iowa, has been the title sponsor of the World of Outlaws weekend at Knoxville Raceway since 2016. A leading, world-wide supplier of firearms, firearm accessories, ammunition and supplies, Brownells hosts a shooting competition between Knoxville Raceway drivers, World of Outlaws drivers and the media prior to the event each year.

“Brownells has been a great partner of Knoxville Raceway for the last five years and we look forward to many more years with them,” said Kendra Jacobs, Marketing Director at Knoxville Raceway. “Brownells not only promotes their business through the sponsorship, but also promotes the track and our drivers through events like the shooting competition. It’s the kind of partnership we strive to have with all of our sponsors.”

Beyond the Brownells Big Guns Bash with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Brownells also will sponsor Lap 39 of the 60th NOS Energy Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.

Tickets for the 2021 Brownells Big Guns Bash on June 11 and 12 will go on sale March 1, 2021 at KnoxvilleRaceway.com.

For more information on Brownells, visit www.brownells.com and follow Brownells Inc on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT BROWNELLS

Serious About Firearms Since 1939™, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com.