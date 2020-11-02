USCS Flip Flop 50 &Fall Nationals rained out RE-SCHEDULED for November 6th & 7th

By Pete Walton

West Memphis, AR – October 30, 2020- Due to the amount of moisture that Hurricane Zeta left us…this weekend’s USCS Fall Nationals and Flip Flop 50 event at Riverside Speedway in West Memphis, AR has been re-scheduled for next weekend on Friday, November 6th and Saturday, November 7th. All details and any adjusted times will be posted.

The USCS sanctioned event at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida has been cancelled to allow USCS to complete their financial obligation at Riverside.

On November 13th and 14th the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters will complete its 24th season with the USCS Clash at the Beach Winged World Finals at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida.

For more Riverside Speedway info please visit www.riversideinternationalspeedway.com

For USCS info please www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.