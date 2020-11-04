No awards banquet for Attica Raceway Park; teams will receive their point fund money

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Due to the state regulations prohibiting large gatherings in doors due to the COVID-19 virus, Attica Raceway Park will not have an awards banquet this year. However, the drivers finishing in the top 10 in points in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Fremont Fence 305 Sprints and the Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models will receive their point checks.

Thanks to the support from the 2020 Point Fund Contributors – Hoosier Tire, Callies Performance Products, Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast, Fremont Fence Company, Rocket Chassis, Underground Utilities Inc., and the Tiffin Community Sponsors of Burns Electric, PNC Bank, Nationwide Insurance, Reineke Family Dealerships, UIS Insurance and Investments and Clouse Construction – Attica Raceway Park will distribute over $47,000 for the drivers in the top 10 in points for the three divisions.

“We will be mailing out the point fund checks very soon. We want to thank all our incredible fans, marketing partners, race teams, staff….everyone who supported us during a difficult season. We pray everyone stays safe and healthy and look forward to getting back to racing in March 2021,” said Rex LeJeune, Attica Raceway Park Director of Operations.

The top 10 in points for the 410 sprints were: Champion – Cap Henry; 2nd – Chad Kemenah, 3rd – Cale Conley; 4th – Travis Philo; 5th – Trey Jacobs; 6th – Byron Reed; 7th – Stuart Brubaker; 8th – Nate Dussel; 9th. – TJ Michael; and 10th – DJ Foos. Rookie of the year was Cole Macedo.

The top 10 in points for the late models were: Champion – Devin Shiels; 2nd – Matt Irey; 3rd – Mike Bores; 4th – Ryan Markham; 5th – Nate Potts; 6th – Larry Bellman; 7th – Tim Sabo; 8th – Jeff Warnick; 9th – Jeff Geis; 10th – Steve Sabo.

The top 10 in points for the 305 sprints were: Champion – Paul Weaver; 2nd – Jamie Miller; 3rd – Seth Schneider; 4th – Kyle Peters; 5th – Kyle Capodice; 6th – Steve Rando; 7th – Mike Keegan; 8th – Zeth Sabo; 9th – Luke Griffith; 10th – Jimmie McGrath; Rookie of the Year was Logan Riehl.

