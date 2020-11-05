RacinBoys Broadcasting Network Showcasing Live Stream of Sprint Cars, Midgets and Micro Sprints This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Nov. 5, 2020) – Inclement weather shifted the racing plans for the Fall Fling, which was scheduled to take place last weekend at Creek County Speedway.

The two-day event was postponed until this weekend when the dirt oval in Sapulpa, Okla., will host the ASCS Sooner Region, the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League and the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division.

The RacinBoys Broadcasting Network will provide live video of the event, which is now a three-day spectacle running Friday through Sunday, for RacinBoys All Access members.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

The coverage is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.

Friday night will feature the ASCS Sooner Region and POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League. It marks the season finale for the ASCS Sooner Region and the championship will be decided as Sean McClelland leads Jeremy Campbell by only two points.

Creek County Speedway welcomes the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League and the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division on Saturday.

Sunday’s program will be filled with the season finale for the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division.

