Drivers, Teams Reflect On 2020 Season in Virtual Banquet

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC — Nov. 12, 2020 — The year that almost wasn’t turned out to be a year you’ll never forget.

Brad Sweet claimed his second consecutive World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship. Jacob Allen earned his first career win. Kyle Larson did Kyle Larson things. And some of the best racing in Series history was produced.

Like most events this year, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 World of Outlaws banquet. However, as the Series had done throughout the year, it found another solution. Drivers were still awarded their trophies and more $600,000 in points funds was awarded to all of them during a virtual banquet.

“2020 was a year to overcome a lot of adversity for a lot of the teams, the whole World Racing Group organization and luckily we got a season in,” said two-time and defending champion Brad Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA. “It’s great to be standing here and be a two-time champion.

“It was an up and down year for our NAPA Auto Parts team. We had a lot of success early on in the season. A lot of momentum on our side. Had those DNFs in the middle part of the season. We lost a little bit of our confidence and struggled in the middle part of the season. The end of the year we were able to come back on strong, capitalize and get the championship.”

Sweet added his name to an elite list this year. He joins Steve Kinser, Sammy Swindell, Mark Kinser, Donny Schatz and Jason Meyers on the short list of drivers who have multiple World of Outlaws championships in the 42-year history of the sport.

In 54 races, he ended the year with eight wins, 37 top-fives and 46 top-10s.

Along with claiming another championship for himself, Sweet brought Kasey Kahne Racing its third team championship. KKR is now only the fourth team in Series history with three or more titles. The other three are Karl Kinser’s team, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing and Steve Kinser Racing.

The entire KKR team put in a valiant effort all year, and crew member Andrew Bowman was honored with the Jason Johnson Sportsman of the Year Award due to his unwavering commitment to the sport and his willingness to always help other teams.

“This award truly comes as an unexpected surprise,” Bowman said. “I am honored to receive this award in Jason’s name. Jason was a class act on and off the track and I strive to model his passion for racing and commitment to creating a family like atmosphere while on the road.

“I want to thank Bobbi (Johnson) and everyone at JJR for the opportunity to be recognized by my peers. This has been a unique year presented with many challenges but as a race family we were able to come out on top. I look forward to next season and the memories that are to come.”

The driver championship was determined during the penultimate race of the year, but the team championship came down to the last lap of the last race. KKR had to fend off Jason Johnson Racing, who had put together a stellar season with three drivers. David Gravel ran the majority of the events for the team, but in the four races he didn’t run, Parker Price-Miller filled in twice, earning one top-10, and Shane Stewart filled in the other two time, winning in his debut with the team at Lakeside Speedway.

JJR ended the year second in the team championship standings with eight wins, 31 top-fives and 46 top-10s. The team’s crew chief, Philip Dietz, won the 2020 Crew Chief of the Year Award. Not only did he put the team in championship contention, he won with two drivers at JJR and was also crew chief for his own Dietz Motorsports team, which won with Price-Miller at 34 Raceway.

“To me, it’s probably the biggest award that I can win,” said Dietz, who first won the award in 2016. “Personally, I feel like, to win an award like that is special. It makes me feel like I did my job for the year.”

Wayne Johnson ran his first full-time season, at 49 years old, this year and earned the 2020 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award. He made 29 Feature starts, finished 12th in the Series standings and earned at top-10 at the historic Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

“Well, the 2020 season, being a rookie, I don’t know, it’s been a bit of whirlwind for me,” said Johnson, of Oklahoma City, OK. “I had bigger expectations for sure, but to be the Gobrecht Rookie of the Year at my age is pretty cool… All in all, we didn’t have the success we wanted to, but without the car owners Todd and Kelly Carlisle, they gave me a great opportunity to come out here and do this.”

Two other special awards were also handed out by Drydene and Series sponsor NOS Energy Drink. For the second year in a row, NOS Energy Drink Marketing Director Lauren Albano presented a driver with the NOS Energy Drink Human Horsepower Award for the drive and determination they show on and off the track. This year, the award went to 2013 Series champion Daryn Pittman, who hung up his helmet as a full-time driver at the end of the season.

“He has a racer’s heart and is the truest example of what it means to be a teammate,” Albano said about Pittman. “He’s often found helping teams on their cars, even if it means scrapping dirt before the Feature. He is a competitor and leads by example on and off the track.”

And for the first time, Drydene presented the Blood, Sweat and Gears Award to the driver with the biggest improvement in points from last year to this year. The award was presented to Jacob Allen, who won his first career Series race this year at Dodge City Raceway Park and finished a career high eighth in the points. Last year, he finished 12th.

Along with the real-life drivers, the virtual World of Outlaws champion, Alex Bergeron was also crowned the 2020 iRacing World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car World Championship winner and awarded with a more than $15,000 check. Like Sweet, it’s his second consecutive championship.

The virtual banquet – which can be found on the World of Outlaws Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages – closed the book on the 2020 season, but it’s a story you’re sure to never forget.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series 2021 season will kick off Feb. 5-7 at Volusia Speedway Park during the DIRTcar Nationals. For tickets, click here.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision.

FINAL PAYOUT

– Brad Sweet/Kasey Kahne Racing – $150,000

– Logan Schuchart/Shark Racing – $65,000

– Jason Johnson Racing – $37,500

– Donny Schatz/Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing – $52,500

– Sheldon Haudenschild/Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing – $47,500

– Carson Macedo/Kyle Larson Racing – $43,000

– Daryn Pittman – $18,750

– Roth Motorsports – $18,750

– Jacob Allen/Shark Racing – $34,000

– Kraig Kinser/Kinser Racing – $31,000

– Jason Sides/Sides Motorsports – $25,000

– Wayne Johnson/TwoC Racing – $14,000

– Mason Daniel/Mason Daniel Racing – $14,000

– Bill Rose/Bill Rose Racing – $12,000

BANQUET AWARDS

Chassis Builder of the Year: Maxim Racing (Kasey Kahne Racing)

Engine Builder of the Year: Cappetta Engines (Kasey Kahne Racing)

Crew Chief of the Year: Philip Dietz (Jason Johnson Racing)

Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year: Wayne Johnson

Jason Johnson Sportsman of the Year: Andrew Bowman (Kasey Kahne Racing)

NOS Energy Drink Human Horsepower Award – Daryn Pittman

Drydene Blood Sweat & Gears Award – Jacob Allen

KSE Racing Hard Charger Award – Brad Sweet

Racing Electronics Rookie Award (New ear molds) – Wayne Johnson

VP Racing Fuels Award – Brad Sweet (champion), Wayne Johnson (RotY) and Jacob Allen (Most Improved)

FINAL 2020 STATS

There were 54 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Feature events this season.

FEATURE WINNERS (13 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 12

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 8

3 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 7

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 7

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 7

4 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 5

5 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 2

6 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

DRYDENE HEAT RACE WINNERS (47 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 21

2 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 17

3 – Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 12

4 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 12

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 12

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 12

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 12

5 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 11

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 11

6 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 10

7 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 9

8 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 7

9 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 6

10 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 4

11 – Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 3

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 3

– Gio Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 3

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 3

12 – Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 2

– Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind. – 2

– Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Australia – 2

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 2

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 2

13 – Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 1

– Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Sunnyvale, Texas – 1

– Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind. – 1

– Matt Juhl, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa. – 1

– Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, Iowa – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Jeff Halligan, Ephrata, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, Pa. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Colby Copeland, Roseville, Calif. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, Iowa – 1

– Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– Christopher Bell, Norman, Okla. – 1

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 1

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH WINNERS (21 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 6

2 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 5

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 5

3 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 4

– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 4

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 4

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 4

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 4

4 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 3

5 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Gio Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 2

6 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (33 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 5

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 4

3 – Mason Daniel, Springville, Calif. – 3

4 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 2

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 2

– Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 2

– Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 2

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 2

5 – Lucas Wolfe, Mechanicsburg, Pa. – 1

– Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 1

– Paul McMahan, Nashville, Tenn. – 1

– Brian Bell, Arlington Tenn. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Bill Balog, Hartland, Wis. – 1

– Gio Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 1

– Aryton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Mo. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, Ill. – 1

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 1

– Tim Wagaman, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa. – 1

– Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, N.D. – 1

– Skylar Prochaska, Lakefield, Minn. – 1

­– Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Henry Malcuit, Strasburg, Ohio – 1

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 1

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 1

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg. Pa. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

C-MAIN WINNERS (20 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Trey Starks, Puyallup, Wash. – 1

– Cale Thomas, Fairland, Ind. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Penn. – 1

– Terry McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma City, Okla. – 1

– Hunter Schuerenburg, Sikeston, Mo. – 1

– Cole Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 1

– Adam Wilt, York, Pa. – 1

– Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, Iowa – 1

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 1

– Mason Daniel, Springville, Calif. – 1

– Kyle Moody, Lewisberry, Pa. – 1

– Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind. – 1

– Dylan Ciseny, Port Royal, Pa. – 1

– T.J. Stutts, Liverpool, Pa. – 1

– Bill Rose, Plainfield, Ind. – 1

– Matt Farnham, Tonawanda, NY – 1

D-MAIN WINNERS (5 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Wins

1 – Kyle Moody, Lewisberry, Pa. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Skylar Gee, Leduc, AB, Canada

– Wayne Johnson, Oklahoma City, Okla. – 1

– Troy Wagaman, Jr., Hanover, Pa. – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (25 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – # of podiums

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 29

2 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 23

3 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 18

4 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 17

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 17

5 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 16

6 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 8

7 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 5

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 5

8 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 4

9 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 2

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 2

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 2

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 2

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 2

10 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Austin McCarl, Altoona, Iowa – 1

– Matt Juhl, Sioux Falls, S.D. – 1

– Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 1

– Kraig Kinser, Bloomington, Ind. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, Pa. – 1

HARD CHARGER AWARD (20 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C. Awards

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 9

2 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 8

3 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 7

4 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 6

5 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 5

6 – Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 3

7 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 2

– David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 2

8 – Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn. – 1

– Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 1

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 1

– Jason Sides, Bartlett, Tenn. – 1

– Brent Marks, Myerstown, Pa. – 1

– Jade Hastings, Grand Forks, N.D. – 1

– Tim Kaeding, San Jose, Calif. – 1

– James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 1

– Cap Henry, Republic, Ohio – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Freddie Rahmer, Salfordville, Pa. – 1

– Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, Pa. – 1

TOTAL LAPS LED (18 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 278

2 – Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 238

3 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 235

4 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 210

5 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 203

6 – Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 96

7 – Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 88

8 – Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 78

9 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 74

10 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 62

11 – James McFadden, Warrnambool, VIC, Australia – 41

12 – Gio Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 40

13 – Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 37

14 – Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 32

15 – Carson Short, Marion, Ill. – 30

16 – Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Wash. – 10

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 10

17 – Brian Brown, Grain Valley, Mo. – 3

QUALIFYING QUICK TIME (19 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

1 – Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. – 8

2 – David Gravel, Watertown, Conn. – 7

3 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. – 5

4 – Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Australia – 4

– Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind. – 4

– Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, Ohio – 4

– Jacob Allen, Hanover, Pa. – 4

5 – Logan Schuchart, Hanover, Pa. – 3

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. – 3

5 – Carson Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. – 2

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. – 2

6 – Daryn Pittman, Owasso, Okla. – 1

– Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas – 1

– Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw Wash. – 1

– Cory Eliason, Visalia, Calif. – 1

– Scotty Thiel, Sheboygan, Wis. – 1

– Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, Pa. – 1

– Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, Pa. – 1

– Gio Scelzi, Fresno, Calif. – 1

NEW TRACK RECORDS (4 drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – (TR)

1 – Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif. (9.995 sec. at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55)

– Donny Schatz, Fargo, N.D. (11.061 sec. at Plymouth Speedway)

– Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif. (12.490 sec. at Lawton Speedway)

– Shane Stewart, Bixby, Okla. (16.111 sec. at Williams Grove Speedway)

2020 World of Outlaws Schedule & Winners

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Friday, Feb. 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

2. Saturday, Feb. 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

3. Sun., Feb. 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Logan Schuchart (1)

4. Friday, May 8 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (1)

5. Fri., May 22 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (2)

6. Sat., May 23 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (1)

7. Friday, May 29 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Logan Schuchart (2)

8. Saturday, May 30 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Donny Schatz (2)

9. Friday, June 5 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (3)

10. Saturday, June 6 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Brad Sweet (4)

11. Friday, June 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (2)

12. Saturday, June 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (3)

13. Friday, June 19 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Short (1)

14. Saturday, June 20 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (1)

15. Thursday, June 25 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Brad Sweet (5)

16. Friday, June 26 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (3)

17. Saturday, June 27 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (4)

18. Friday, July 3 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (6)

19. Sat., July 4 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brad Sweet (7)

20. Friday, July 10 / 34 Raceway / West Burlington, IA / Parker Price-Miller (1)

21. Saturday, July 11 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / David Gravel (2)

22. Sun., July 12 / Terre Haute Action Track / Terre Haute, IN / Logan Schuchart (5)

23. Tuesday, July 14 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (4)

24. Tuesday, July 21 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, PA / Donny Schatz (3)

25. Thursday, July 23 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

26. Fri., July 24 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Shane Stewart (1)

27. Sat., July 25 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg. PA / David Gravel (3)

28. Fri., Aug. 7 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

29. Sat., Aug. 8 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Kyle Larson (5)

30. Thurs., Aug. 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (6)

31. Fri., Aug. 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (4)

32. Sat., Aug. 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (7)

33. Fri., Aug. 21 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Kyle Larson (8)

34. Sat., Aug. 22 / Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, ND / Kyle Larson (9)

35. Sat., Aug. 29 / U.S. 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

36. Sun., Aug. 30 / I-80 Speedway / Greenwood, NE / Brad Sweet (8)

37. Sat., Sept. 5 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

38. Sun., Sept. 6 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Kyle Larson (10)

39. Fri., Sept. 11 / Dodge City Raceway Park / Dodge City, KS / Jacob Allen (1)

40. Sat., Sept. 12 / Dodge City Raceway Park / Dodge City, KS / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

41. Fri., Sept. 18 / Lawton Speedway / Lawton, OK / Daryn Pittman (1)

42. Sat., Sept. 19 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / Logan Schuchart (6)

43. Thurs., Sept. 24 / Plymouth Speedway / Plymouth, IN / Donny Schatz (4)

44. Fri., Sept. 25 / Wayne County Speedway / Orrville, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (6)

45. Sat., Sept. 26 / Lernerville Speedway / Sarver, PA / David Gravel (5)

46. Fri., Oct. 2 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / David Gravel (6)

47. Sat., Oct. 3 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Donny Schatz (5)

48. Fri., Oct. 9 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, PA / Kyle Larson (11)

49. Sat., Oct. 10 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, PA / Kyle Larson (12)

50. Fri., Oct. 16 / Lakeside Speedway / Kansas City, KS / Shane Stewart (2)

51. Sat., Oct. 17 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / James McFadden (1)

52. Sat., Oct. 24 / Kokomo Speedway / Kokomo, IN / Sheldon Haudenschild (7)

53. Fri., Nov. 6 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / David Gravel (7)

54. Sat., Nov. 7 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / Logan Schuchart (7)