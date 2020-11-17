Fremont Speedway to hand out point fund Dec. 13

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Fremont Speedway will award the 2020 point fund and trophies Sunday, Dec. 13 to the top 10 in points in the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks. Drivers or car owners can pick up their point fund money and trophies at the Flower Building in the Sandusky County Fairgrounds in the following order: 1-2 p.m. dirt trucks; 2-3 p.m. 305 sprints; 3-4 p.m. 410 sprints.

THIS IS NOT AN AWARDS BANQUET! Face covers are mandatory and social distancing will be adhered to. There are no refreshments available. Drivers/owners are asked to adhere to their division schedule as congregating is discouraged due to the state’s COVID19 regulations.

Those eligible for point fund money in the 410 sprints are: Champion – Nate Dussel; 2. DJ Foos; 3. Stuart Brubaker; 4. John Ivy; 5. Trey Jacobs; 6. Brian Smith; 7. Cole Macedo; 8. Chad Wilson; 9. Cap Henry; 10. Byron Reed. Macedo is the division’s rookie of the year.

Those eligible for point fund money in the 305 sprints are: Champion – Paul Weaver; 2. Alvin Roepke; 3. Jamie Miller; 4. Seth Schneider; 5. Steve Rando; 6. Matt Foos; 7. Brandon Moore; 8. Mike Keegan; 9. Larry Kingseed Jr.; 10. Zeth Sabo. Logan Riehl is the division’s rookie of the year.

Those eligible for point fund money in the dirt trucks are: Champion – Shawn Valenti; 2. Cory McCaughey; 3. Jim Holcomb; 4. John Brooks; 5. Dana Frey; 6. Ben Clapp. 7. Dustin Keegan; 8. Jamie Miller; 9. Keith Sorg; 10. Cody Truman. Austin Black is the division’s rookie of the year.

