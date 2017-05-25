Latest News
-
May 25, 2017 in Front Page News:
40 Drivers Entered for Hoosier 100
-
May 25, 2017 in Civil War Series:
Civil War Series presented Double Header Weekend Slated for Saturday and Sunday
-
May 25, 2017 in 81 Speedway:
Harold Leep Classic Saturday, Sprint Car Mania Sunday for OCRS
-
May 25, 2017 in American Sprint Car Series:
Seven Events Line 2017 ASCS Memorial Day Weekend Lineup
-
May 25, 2017 in Front Page News:
Double Header Weekend for NCRA Great Lakes Sprint Series
-
May 25, 2017 in 81 Speedway:
Sprint Series of Oklahoma Teams with URSS Sunday Night at 81 Speedway!
-
May 25, 2017 in Southern Iowa Speedway:
Ian Madsen Captures Non-Stop 25-lapper in Osky with Sprint Invaders
-
May 25, 2017 in New Egypt Speedway:
David Gravel Victorious at New Egypt Speedway
-
May 24, 2017 in Sprint Series of Oklahoma:
Adjusted 2017 Sprint Series of Oklahoma Schedule
-
May 24, 2017 in Anderson Speedway:
Impact Racing Named Little 500 Hall of Fame Helmet Sponsor
BlakeAndJaredProject: 2011
- UNOH All Star Circuit of Champions open 2012 season “down south”
- University of Northwestern Ohio becomes the title sponsor of the family of brands of All Star Championship Racing
- 2012 All Star Circuit of Champions memberships on sale now
- Screven Motor Speedway Management Cancels Event Set For Nov. 2
- BLANEY AND SCHROEDER PREVIAL IN SURPRISING TURN OF EVENTS
- Blaney scores 84th career All Star win, takes advantage of Shaffer’s misfortune
- Blaney Wins All Star Feature, Schroeder Wins NRA Feature After Nier DQ
- All Stars back at Eldora, make final Ohio appearance of 2011
- Sebetto Scores 10G’s at Fremont
- Shaffer scores 10th All Star win to open Ford Classic at Fremont
- Big money on the line as All Stars invade Fremont for two-day Jim Ford Classic
- Big money on the line when All Stars invade Fremont for two-day Jim Ford Classic
- Blaney Tops Blonde for Butler Victory
- Shaffer earns 3rd straight All Star event to close Attica season
- Shaffer Again at Lernerville
- All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints roll into Action Track
- DRAGON RACING FUELS FUELING THE ALL STAR SERIES’ FOR 2012
- All Star Circuit of Champions will have busy Labor Day weekend
- Tim Shaffer Garners All Star Loot at Mercer
- Butler All Star’s Wet
- Schatz Wins All Star Feature at Red River Valley
- All Stars Rained Out at Superior, Rain Date August 18th
- Kevin Swindell gets 1st All Star win at Knoxville
- Shaffer Wins All Star Feature at Red River Valley
- McCarl gets late race pass for Huset’s All Star win
- Shaffer Wins All Star Feature in Canada
- Superior Speedway to host All Star Circuit of Champions for first time ever
- All Star Championship Racing announces new office telephone number
- All Star Championship Racing, Inc. ends relationship with O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Smith Wins at Mohawk
- Pittman claims second straight All Star win in Canada
- Pittman Charges to Autodrome Drummond Win
- O’Reilly Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions returns to legendary Knoxville Raceway
- Blaney takes advantage of Shaffer’s misfortune for KC All Star win
- All Star Sprints to continue busy month with 4 races over 7 days
- Shaffer Dominates Ohio Speedweek Finale at Fremont
- Kyle Sauder Captures All Star Speedweek Main at Limaland
- Millstream Cancels Thursday Speedweek Program
- Blaney makes it two in a row in Ohio Speedweek, taking hometown victory at Sharon
- Fremont Tuesday Show Rained Out…Millstream moved to Thurday, June 23
- Shaffer passes Smith late for All Star’s Ohio Sprint Speedweek win at Attica
- The tradition continues – Ohio Sprint Speedweek features 8 races over 9 days; Kasey Kahne to compete in first 6 events
- Meet Brad Doty and Get the New Editions of “Still Wide Open” at Ohio Speedweek!
- Dietrich scores biggest win of his career, takes All Star victory at Lincoln
- All Star Circuit of Champions Program at Utica Rome Postponed
- Dewease Takes All Star Win at “The Grove”
- Shaffer finds car, Fonda to his liking, picks up 37th All Star win
- Dewease Wins All Star Feature at Clinton County
- NASCAR super star Kasey Kahne to compete during Ohio Sprint Speedweek
- Blaney and Meyers Win at Fremont
- Rains hits Fremont before All Star mains…double features Sunday
- All Stars have big double-header weekend at Fremont
- Weekend’s Racing a Wash at Mercer Raceway; Rescheduled for May 21
- Fremont Speedway thanks fans with $10 ticket to All Stars
- All Stars to battle at tough Mercer Raceway Park
- Buckwalter dominates All Stars at Williams Grove
- Danny Smith Doubles Up with K-C Victory
- Hodnett Takes $9,000 In Weikert’s Livestock All Star Bob Weikert Memorial
- Buckwalter Wins All Star and ARDC Features at Williams Grove
- All Stars set to invade PA Posse Land
- Blaney comes on strong late to take Attica All Star win; Henry gets 2nd late model victory; Weaver tames 305 sprints
- Blaney Scores Spring Nationals at Attica
- Rain washes out Friday Attica All Stars…Saturday still a green!
- RacingJunk.com joins O’Reilly Auto Parts All Stars for fan fun, giveaways
- On the poll…who will win the 2011 Attica Spring Nationals?
- O’Reilly Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions to kick off Ohio region with HD Supply Spring Nationals at Attica Raceway Park
- 2011 All Star Circuit of Champions Schedule
- O’Reilly Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions to embark on historic 2011 season
- Big Game Night: Swindell, Dollansky finish 1-2 in All Star’s DIRTcar Nationals
- Sammy Wins Second Straight at Volusia
- Swindell Wins Opening Night at Volusia
- Shaffer picks up where he left off…winning an All Star feature
- Ocala All Star Winternationals Rained Out Saturday
- Season opening feature lost to rain for All Stars…make-up double-header planned in November
- Shaffer Opens All Star Season With Ocala Victory
- All Stars at Screven are All Wet
- O’Reilly Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions Honor Teams
- SPRINTS & LATE MODELS at SCREVEN MOTOR SPEEDWAY`S ‘WINTER FREEZE’ FEB 3rd
- All Stars to thaw the Winter Freeze at Screven Motor Speedway
- All Stars kick off 28th Winter Nationals with two-day event at Ocala
- All Star Circuit of Champions ready to kick off 2011 Season!