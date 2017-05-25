BlakeAndJaredProject: 2012
- UNOH All Star Circuit of Champions sign deal with Hoosier Tire
- Teams can save money by becoming UNOH All Star members
- UNOH All Stars set to begin season “down south”
- MOTHER NATURES TAKES ANOTHER ELDORA WIN
- BLANEY LOOKING TO ADD TO ALL STAR WIN LIST AT UNOH SPRINTACULAR
- UNOH All Stars wrap up 2012 with visit to Big E
- Shaffer Wins Jim Ford Classic
- Sebetto gets late race pass of Blaney for Fremont All Star win; Kramer, Ivy split 305 victories
- Doug Esh Wins The Tuscarora 50
- Blaney Wins Port Royal Night Before The 50 For All Stars
- UNOH All Stars to wrap up Eastern Region with double-header at Port Royal
- Holtgraver Wins Wayne County From 16th!
- Gressman survives wild UNOH All Star event to tame Attica
- Holtgraver Wins All Star Feature at Lernerville
- All Star Sprints set to invade this Friday, August 31
- All Stars Port Royal Tuscarora 50 Weekend Coming Sept. 7 & 8
- Plenty of fun and excitement on tap for Fremont’s Jim Ford Classic weekend
- Pittman Western PA Sprint Championship at Mercer
- Shaffer holds off Blaney for 50th UNOH All Star win
- Haudenschild Wins at Red River Valley
- Lasoski Takes All-Star Circuit of Champions Checkers in a Wild Finish
- All Stars Rained Out at Fargo
- Sides Wins All Star Feature at Jackson
- Gravel Loves Co-Ops
- Blaney earns 92nd All Star win by dominating at Hibbing
- Blaney back in UNOH All Star victory lane to open Thunder Through the Plains
- Blaney Wins All Star/IRA Showdown at Wilmot
- Shaffer Wins at Brewerton
- UNOH All Stars ready to Thunder Through the Plains
- Blaney Wins Ohio Sprint Speedweek Finale at Fremont Speedway
- Limaland Rained Out
- Shane Stewart Wins Hilltop Speedweek Feature
- Blaney holds off Shaffer for Fremont Speedweek win
- Matus saves tire for 1st UNOH All Star win
- Kyle Larson Goes Two for Two on Ohio Sprint Speedweek
- Kyle Larson Wins Speedweek Night #3 at Cannonball
- Stevie Smith takes Night #2 of Speedweek
- Holtgraver Wins 1st All Star Speedweek Night at Attica
- Often imitated, never duplicated – UNOH All Stars ready for 30th Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek
- On the poll…Ohio Speedweek
- Attica, Kistler Engines offer bonuses for local drivers for Ohio Speedweek
- Shaffer wraps up UNOH All Star Eastern swing with Utica Rome victory
- Dietrich’s storybook season at Lincoln continues with UNOH All Star win
- UNOH All Stars make second visit to PA Posse land
- Blaney Wins at Fremont
- UNOH All Stars to battle tough weekly competitors for double-header weekend at Fremont
- UNOH All Stars to battle Fremont’s tough weekly competition in Memorial Day weekend double-header
- UNOH All Stars battle tough regulars at Mercer
- Hodnett owns Bob Weikert All Star event at Port Royal
- All Stars Reschedule Clinton County
- Hodnett Trumps All Stars For Port Royal Bob Weikert Memorial Worth $12,900
- LOGAN SCHUCHART BESTS ALL STARS FOR FIRST CAREER WILLIAMS GROVE WIN
- UNOH All Stars get set to invade PA Posse land
- Mintz gets last corner, last lap pass for 1st All Star win at Attica
- Dale Blaney Wins Night One of Attica Spring Nationals
- UNOH All Stars alter open red rule
- Kasey Kahne Set To Race During Attica’s Spring Nationals
- UNOH All Star Circuit of Champions to require Goodyear tires on front and back in 2012
- Lasoski Wins All Stars Florida Finale at Bubba Raceway Park
- Blaney Wins All Star Feature at Bubba Raceway Park
- UNOH All Star Circuit of Champions Fantasy League enters 4th Season
- Lasoski finding Florida to his liking, wins second UNOH All Star feature of 2012
- Dollansky Powers to Victory at Volusia Speedway Park
- Lasoski wins Night 1 of UNOH DIRTcar Nationals Presented by Summit
- Smoke Dusts Field at Screven
- Pittman Wins All Star Feature at Screven
- UNOH All Stars set to begin 2012 season with “Winter Freeze”
- UNOH All Star Circuit of Champions continue to bring excitement to more fans in 2012
- Shaffer earns third straight UNOH All Star title
- TENTATIVE 2012 All Star Circuit of Champions Schedule
- Photo Gallery: 2012 All Star Circuit of Champions Banquet