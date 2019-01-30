​WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY WELCOMES NEW SPONSORS/PARTNERS

By Mike Swanger

Although the 2019 racing season for Wayne County Speedway does not start until April 13th, the off season has been busy for promoters Jason and Kristin Flory as they have lined up some new sponsors for the upcoming year. “Sponsors or Partners are essential nowadays for all tracks to be successful now,” said the Flory’s. Malcuit Tavern has been a partner for a number of years now and this season will be the title sponsor of the Super Late Model class. ”We are ecstatic that Brad wanted to become the title partner of the Super Late Models. Brad knows the hard work that it takes to run a race track and we are honored to have him on board,” mentioned Flory.

The Super Stocks will have McKenzie Concrete as the class sponsor this season as Bob Daugherty has supported WCS on many nights in the last couple of years. ”We are excited that Bob and McKenzie Concrete are expanding their support with the Super Stocks,” stated Flory.

Joy Ride Transportation will be the sponsor of the Mini Stock class for this season. “Doug and Joy Drown have been great supporters of Wayne County Speedway and we are happy to have them on board as the partners for the Mini Stocks,” Flory said.

Returning for a second season will be Pine Tree Towing as they sponsor the Sprints once again. “Ronnie Myers and the guys really came through for this class last year,” said Flory. “Because of Ronnie and Pine Tree Towing help, 2018 track champion Jordan Ryan will be sporting a new Pine Tree Towing/Wayne County Speedway fire suit this season.

The last two seasons have seen the “Summer Series” added to the schedule for the Super Stocks and the Mini Stocks. The four race series has added money for the night and a separate point fund for those four nights. This season, Stake’s Shortstop will sponsor the Super Stock “Summer Series”race. Flory announced, “Stef and Jimmy are no strangers to WCS as for a couple of years Jimmy might have more laps on the track in the water truck than I have. We are happy that they came on board this season.

Wayne Newbury and his NewFast Motorsports has been added to the sponsorship of the Mini Stock “Summer Series.” Flory commented, “Wayne has been supporting the Mini Stock class in different ways in the past and it is great to work with individuals that love racing like Wayne does.”

A couple of other new partners include Majestic Trailer & Hitch of Akron becoming the exclusive trailer dealer of Wayne County Speedway. They are Ohio’s leader in Trailer sales with new and used trailers along with parts for your trailer.

Rich’s Tire and Service, 1288 Prarrie Lane in Wooster has signed on as a partner as Rich Carter has been a long time supporter od Wayne County Speedway.

Also coming on board this season is Buckingham Performance, 14805 Seville Rd in Sterling. Tyler Buckingham and crew can soup up your car, truck, diesel truck, heavy truck service repair and high performance.

Flory commented by saying, “We really appreciate all of our partners, from the long term renewals to the new partners, we appreciate them all. Our success is attributed to their support for us and our race teams. Please get out and support our partners when you can.”