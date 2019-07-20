Selinsgrove Speedway will swing back into action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, with an open wheel doubleheader featuring the Keller’s Auto Body & Towing 360 sprint cars and PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars.

Joining the sprint cars on the racing card will be the limited late models and roadrunners. Track gates will open at 5 p.m.

The 360 sprint cars will race in a 25-lap feature paying $2,000 to win while the 305 sprint cars will run a 20-lap A-Main in their second appearance of the season at the Snyder County half-mile oval.

Making their third appearance of the year, the limited late models will race a 20-lap feature paying $1,000 to win. The A&A Auto Stores roadrunners will round out the four-division racing card in a 12-lap race.

The June 29 rained out Kids Night will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, on Heller’s Gas Night along with a four-division racing program of 360 sprint cars, super late models, pro stocks, and roadrunners. The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing will also have a classic race car display at the track Aug. 3.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park, the one-fifth mile track located inside of Selinsgrove Speedway’s half-mile oval, will present a complete program of go kart racing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26. Track gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

Admission for Saturday, July 27, 2019: Adult General Admission: $15; Students (12-17 with ID) $8; Kids 11 & Under FREE; Pit Passes $30