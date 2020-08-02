Belleville 305 Nationals Finale Postponed to Sunday

Lonnie Wheatley

BELLEVILLE, Kan. (August 1, 2020) – Heavy rain forced the postponement of Saturday’s scheduled Third Annual Belleville High Banks 305 Sprint Car Nationals finale to Sunday afternoon.

The $7,000-to-win tilt will not take place on Sunday, August 2, with hot laps at 1:00 p.m. and then racing to follow at 2:00 p.m.

Rain first hit the track on Saturday prior to hot laps. Track crews worked tirelessly over the next three hours to get the surface back into racing condition only to have one more system hit the speedway as the second of five hot lap groups was taking to the track soon after 9:00 p.m.

Zach Blurton bested a field of 45 in Friday night’s preliminary event with J.D. Johnson and Stu Snyder joining him on the podium.

Sunday’s card will include a full slate of heat races, qualifying races and feature events.