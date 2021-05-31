Austin McCarl Wins Labor Day Weekend Opener at Huset’s

From Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 30, 2021) – Austin McCarl, Zach Olivier and Mike Moore kicked off a doubleheader weekend at Huset’s Speedway by reaching Victory Lane on Sunday evening during Frankman Motors Night.

McCarl took advantage in traffic to lead the final 10 laps of the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event for his second victory in two starts at the dirt oval this season.

“I felt like it came down to traffic there,” he said. “Gio (Scelzi) was doing a good job of setting the pace. He caught a guy at the wrong time and got stuck in the fence. These races are won and lost in traffic. Even my mom told me before we pushed off that you only need to lead the last lap, just stay patient.”

Polesitter Giovanni Scelzi led the first 15 laps of the 25-lap A Main before contact on the frontstretch while trying to put a driver down a lap allowed McCarl to steal the lead. Four laps later Scelzi slowed to a stop for the fourth-and-final caution of the race.

McCarl quickly built a sizeable lead on the restart as younger brother Carson McCarl and Jack Dover swapped the runner-up position during the ensuing two laps. Carson McCarl won that battle to score the second-place showing and take over the points lead at Huset’s Speedway.

“We weren’t getting the best restarts there,” he said. “We just have to get a tick faster. We’ve been second here twice and I think we have a really fast car.”

Dover’s third-place outing was a season best at the track and his rally from the 17th starting position earned the Simpson Safety Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars.

“If we can qualify better and put ourselves in a better spot in the A Main I think we have a shot at winning one of these,” he said.

Gregg Bakker posted a fourth-place finish with Matt Juhl placing fifth.

Austin McCarl and Juhl set quick time in their qualifying groups. McCarl, Scelzi, Riley Goodno and Jade Hastings each won a heat race. James Broty was the B Main winner.

Olivier captured his second straight Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks A Main by leading the final 10 laps of the 20-lap race.

Brandon Ferguson held the top spot throughout the first eight laps, which featured five cautions, before ninth-starting Cory Yeigh used the outside lane to power into the lead on Lap 9. Two laps later Olivier stuck the bottom in turn four to drive into first place. He held off Yeigh by cruising through traffic to a win by 1.490 seconds.

“(Yeigh) was so fast up there,” Olivier said. “I couldn’t get around (Ferguson). I hopped up on the cushion and the car just drove really well. I caught (Yeigh) in just a couple of laps. I thought, ‘Well, that’s half the challenge.’ We had a really good race. He showed me his nose. Then we got to lapped traffic and we got to slicing and dicing. That might be the most fun race I’ve had. Huset’s Speedway is back.”

Matt Steuerwald was third with Ferguson fourth. Colby Klaassen charged from 14th to fifth.

JJ Zebell, Steuerwald and Olivier recorded heat race victories.

Moore led the opening seven laps before the first of a half dozen cautions slowed the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event. Brandon Bosma took over the top spot on a restart of Lap 8, but Moore reclaimed the lead on Lap 13 using the outside lane to his advantage. He then outlasted the final two cautions to win by 0.423 of a second. It was Moore’s first career triumph at the track.

“I’ve been coming down here for about 20 years and racing that 410,” he said. “This is my first win here. It feels great. Man, this car was sweet.”

Bosma posted a runner-up result with Dusty Ballenger rounding out the podium. Stu Snyder advanced from 17th to fourth and Casey Abbas finished fifth.

Chris Thram, Bill Johnson, Bosma and Lee Goos Jr. each won a heat race. Snyder claimed the B Main.

The action continues at Huset’s Speedway on Monday for the Ben Nothdurft Memorial featuring the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig as well as the RepairableVehicles.com Tri-State Late Models. The sprints will race for a stout $7,500 to win and the late models for $6,000 to win.

The grandstands open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing to follow.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years old and free to children 12-years-old and younger.

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying A (2 Laps)

1. 17A-Austin McCarl, 10.689[1]

2. 3-Tim Kaeding, 10.763[2]

3. 7-Justin Henderson, 10.829[5]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 10.857[6]

5. 16-Gregg Bakker, 10.907[15]

6. 14T-Tim Estenson, 11.043[7]

7. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 11.060[4]

8. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 11.114[12]

9. 0-Nick Omdahl, 11.153[13]

10. 12-Tyler Drueke, 11.162[11]

11. 20A-Jordan Adams, 11.196[14]

12. 5-Eric Lutz, 11.224[3]

13. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 11.237[10]

14. 47-Brant O’Banion, 11.289[16]

15. 4-Cody Hansen, 11.304[9]

16. 05-Colin Smith, 11.353[8]

Qualifying B (2 Laps)

1. 2KS-Matt Juhl, 10.688[1]

2. 27-Carson McCarl, 10.714[13]

3. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 10.800[7]

4. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 10.854[10]

5. 22-Riley Goodno, 10.910[15]

6. 8H-Jade Hastings, 10.938[11]

7. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 11.058[4]

8. 8-Jack Croaker, 11.059[2]

9. 81-Jack Dover, 11.148[3]

10. 23W-Scott Winters, 11.175[5]

11. 33-James Broty, 11.184[14]

12. 17-Zach Omdahl, 11.301[9]

13. 99-Jordan Graham, 11.356[12]

14. 10TRB-Bob Martin, 11.605[8]

DNS: 2X-Terry McCarl, 11.653

16. (DQ) 0X-Alex Schriever, 11.653[16]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 17A-Austin McCarl[4]

2. ACE-Dusty Zomer[1]

3. 16-Gregg Bakker[2]

4. 7-Justin Henderson[3]

5. 4-Cody Hansen[8]

6. 0-Nick Omdahl[5]

7. 20A-Jordan Adams[6]

DNS: 35-Skylar Prochaska

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

2. 14-Jody Rosenboom[1]

3. 14T-Tim Estenson[2]

4. 47-Brant O’Banion[7]

5. 12-Tyler Drueke[5]

6. 5-Eric Lutz[6]

7. 05-Colin Smith[8]

8. 3-Tim Kaeding[4]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 22-Riley Goodno[2]

2. 2KS-Matt Juhl[4]

3. 9N-Wade Nygaard[3]

4. 101-Chuck McGillivray[1]

5. 81-Jack Dover[5]

6. 99-Jordan Graham[7]

7. 2X-Terry McCarl[8]

8. 33-James Broty[6]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 8H-Jade Hastings[2]

2. 27-Carson McCarl[4]

3. 23W-Scott Winters[5]

4. 11M-Brendan Mullen[3]

5. 17-Zach Omdahl[6]

6. 10TRB-Bob Martin[7]

7. 0X-Alex Schriever[8]

8. 8-Jack Croaker[1]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 33-James Broty[2]

2. 5-Eric Lutz[3]

3. 0-Nick Omdahl[1]

4. 99-Jordan Graham[4]

5. 2X-Terry McCarl[8]

6. 05-Colin Smith[7]

7. 20A-Jordan Adams[6]

8. 0X-Alex Schriever[9]

9. 10TRB-Bob Martin[5]

DNS: 3-Tim Kaeding

DNS: 8-Jack Croaker

DNS: 35-Skylar Prochaska

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 17A-Austin McCarl[4]

2. 27-Carson McCarl[3]

3. 81-Jack Dover[17]

4. 16-Gregg Bakker[2]

5. 2KS-Matt Juhl[6]

6. 8H-Jade Hastings[8]

7. 22-Riley Goodno[5]

8. 47-Brant O’Banion[16]

9. 14T-Tim Estenson[12]

10. 14-Jody Rosenboom[10]

11. 5-Eric Lutz[22]

12. 4-Cody Hansen[20]

13. 99-Jordan Graham[24]

14. 12-Tyler Drueke[18]

15. 33-James Broty[21]

16. 17-Zach Omdahl[19]

17. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

18. 23W-Scott Winters[13]

19. 0-Nick Omdahl[23]

20. ACE-Dusty Zomer[9]

21. 9N-Wade Nygaard[11]

22. 11M-Brendan Mullen[14]

23. 101-Chuck McGillivray[15]

24. 7-Justin Henderson[7]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 24T-Chris Thram[1]

2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[3]

3. 69-Mike Moore[4]

4. 17V-Casey Abbas[2]

5. 81-Jared Jansen[5]

6. 5X-Stu Snyder[8]

7. 5-Javen Ostermann[7]

8. 05-Brandon Allen[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 56-Bill Johnson[1]

2. 7-Shane Fick[4]

3. 24-Brandon Buysse[2]

4. 32T-Trefer Waller[6]

5. 8K-Micah Slendy[3]

6. 0-Renn Weber[7]

7. 10-Lincoln Drewis[8]

8. 77-Taylor Ryan[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Brandon Bosma[1]

2. 88-James Kinder[6]

3. 10T-Trevor Serbus[3]

4. 55-Bruce Allen[2]

5. 27CC-Chayden Carpenter[4]

6. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[7]

7. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[5]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Lee Goos Jr[2]

2. 7L-Jesse Lindberg[3]

3. 21-Brett Allen[1]

4. 98-Nate Barger[6]

5. 91-Andrew Sullivan[5]

6. 29K-Keith Weber[7]

7. (DQ) 12L-John Lambertz[4]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 5X-Stu Snyder[5]

2. 81-Jared Jansen[1]

3. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[7]

4. 0-Renn Weber[6]

5. 27CC-Chayden Carpenter[3]

6. 10-Lincoln Drewis[10]

7. 91-Andrew Sullivan[4]

8. 05-Brandon Allen[12]

9. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[11]

10. 8K-Micah Slendy[2]

11. 5-Javen Ostermann[9]

12. 12L-John Lambertz[13]

13. 29K-Keith Weber[8]

DNS: 77-Taylor Ryan

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 69-Mike Moore[2]

2. 23-Brandon Bosma[3]

3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[6]

4. 5X-Stu Snyder[17]

5. 17V-Casey Abbas[13]

6. 7L-Jesse Lindberg[11]

7. 24-Brandon Buysse[4]

8. 81-Jared Jansen[18]

9. 32T-Trefer Waller[14]

10. 10T-Trevor Serbus[1]

11. 98-Nate Barger[16]

12. 21-Brett Allen[9]

13. 0-Renn Weber[20]

14. 56-Bill Johnson[5]

15. 7-Shane Fick[10]

16. 88-James Kinder[8]

17. 55-Bruce Allen[15]

18. 17-Lee Goos Jr[7]

19. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[19]

20. 24T-Chris Thram[12]