Brian Spencer Wins NEWS Feature at New Egypt

NEW EGYPT, N.J. (July 20, 2021) — Brian Spencer won the North East Wingless Sprint series feature Tuesday night at New Egypt Speedway. Spencer quickly moved up from fifth starting position to take the lead on lap three and led the remaining 17 circuits for the victory. Rich Mellon, Mick D’Agastino, Heidi Hedin, and Eric Jennings rounded out the top five.

North East Wingless Sprints

New Egypt Speedway

New Egypt, New Jersey

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Feature:

1. 62-Brian Spencer

2. 02-Rich Mellor

3. 91D-Mick D’Agastino

4. 3H-Heidi Hedin

5. 14-Eric Jennings

6. 07-Shea Wills

7. 27-Stan Ploski

8. 8-Larry Drake

9. 66-Rob Ward

10. 00-Ken Nealis

11. 78-Eric Miller

12. 4-Walter Fletcher

DNS: 73-Al Cheney

DNS: 6-Steve Kyser