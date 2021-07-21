Brian Spencer Wins NEWS Feature at New Egypt

NEW EGYPT, N.J. (July 20, 2021) — Brian Spencer won the North East Wingless Sprint series feature Tuesday night at New Egypt Speedway. Spencer quickly moved up from fifth starting position to take the lead on lap three and led the remaining 17 circuits for the victory. Rich Mellon, Mick D’Agastino, Heidi Hedin, and Eric Jennings rounded out the top five.
North East Wingless Sprints
New Egypt Speedway
New Egypt, New Jersey
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Feature:
1. 62-Brian Spencer
2. 02-Rich Mellor
3. 91D-Mick D’Agastino
4. 3H-Heidi Hedin
5. 14-Eric Jennings
6. 07-Shea Wills
7. 27-Stan Ploski
8. 8-Larry Drake
9. 66-Rob Ward
10. 00-Ken Nealis
11. 78-Eric Miller
12. 4-Walter Fletcher
DNS: 73-Al Cheney
DNS: 6-Steve Kyser