OWENDALE, MI (August 27, 2021) — Brian Ruhlman used a final lap pass to win the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints feature Saturday night at Silver Bullet Speedway. Ruhlman was able to catch Steve Irwin in slower traffic and used the top side of the speedway coming to the white flag to pull alongside of Irwin. Ruhlman completed the pass and held on for the victory. More on this race to come.