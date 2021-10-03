Gardner Wins “Hall of Fame Classic” at Arizona Speedway

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (October 2, 2021) — Damion Gardner won the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Arizona Speedway as part of the Hall of Fame Classic. Austin Williams, Brody Roa, Tommy Malcolm, and Charles Davis Jr. rounded out the top five.

USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series

Hall of Fame Classic

Arizona Speedway

Queen Creek, Arizona

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Feature:

1. 1-Damion Gardner

2. 92-Austin Williams

3. 91R-Brody Roa

4. 5X-Tommy Malcolm

5. 47-Charles Davis Jr.

6. 15-Chris Bonneau

7. 12-Stevie Sussex

8. 51-RJ Johnson

9. 4G-Chris Gansen

10. 98-Verne Sweeney

11. 44H-Jake Helsel

12. 9X-Randy Nelson

13. 2-Chase Johnson

14. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr.

15. 6-Logan Calderwood

16. 44-Cody Williams