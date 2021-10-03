Gardner Wins “Hall of Fame Classic” at Arizona Speedway

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (October 2, 2021) — Damion Gardner won the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Arizona Speedway as part of the Hall of Fame Classic. Austin Williams, Brody Roa, Tommy Malcolm, and Charles Davis Jr. rounded out the top five.
USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series
Hall of Fame Classic
Arizona Speedway
Queen Creek, Arizona
Saturday, October 2, 2021
Feature:
1. 1-Damion Gardner
2. 92-Austin Williams
3. 91R-Brody Roa
4. 5X-Tommy Malcolm
5. 47-Charles Davis Jr.
6. 15-Chris Bonneau
7. 12-Stevie Sussex
8. 51-RJ Johnson
9. 4G-Chris Gansen
10. 98-Verne Sweeney
11. 44H-Jake Helsel
12. 9X-Randy Nelson
13. 2-Chase Johnson
14. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr.
15. 6-Logan Calderwood
16. 44-Cody Williams