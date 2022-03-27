Gary Owens Wins Texas Sprint Series Feature at Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (March 26, 2022) — Gary Owens won the Texas Sprint Series feature Saturday at Southern Oklahoma Speedway. Zane Lawrence, Colby Stubblefield, Chris Kelly, and Danny Wood rounded out the top five.

Texas Sprint Series

Southern Oklahoma Speedway

Ardmore, Oklahoma

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 33-Gary Owens[5]

2. 10-Trevor Serbus[6]

3. 86-Jordan Rupe[1]

4. 7T-Landon Thompson[3]

5. 4X-Heath Nestrick[4]

6. 21-Michelle Parson[7]

7. 59-Kenny Venable[8]

DNS: 49-Casey Ward

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55W-Danny Wood[1]

2. 76-Zane Lawrence[2]

3. 2X-Colby Stubblefield[6]

4. 7M-Kevin Ramey[4]

5. 65-Richard Wilbee[3]

6. 17-Matt Etzelmiller[8]

7. 4B-Austin Burkham[7]

8. 11-Katelynn Dixon[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 29-Blake Scott[1]

2. 32K-Chris Kelly[3]

3. 5-Chip Graham[6]

4. 12X-Gary Kelley[4]

5. 33K-JT Kelly[5]

6. 16-Blake Baccus[7]

7. 10G-Marcus Thomas[2]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 33-Gary Owens[5]

2. 76-Zane Lawrence[7]

3. 2X-Colby Stubblefield[11]

4. 32K-Chris Kelly[10]

5. 55W-Danny Wood[8]

6. 7M-Kevin Ramey[2]

7. 7T-Landon Thompson[9]

8. 5-Chip Graham[6]

9. 29-Blake Scott[3]

10. 21-Michelle Parson[16]

11. 65-Richard Wilbee[18]

12. 33K-JT Kelly[14]

13. 17-Matt Etzelmiller[13]

14. 59-Kenny Venable[19]

15. 4B-Austin Burkham[20]

16. 86-Jordan Rupe[4]

17. 11-Katelynn Dixon[21]

18. 16-Blake Baccus[17]

19. 10-Trevor Serbus[12]

20. 4X-Heath Nestrick[15]

21. 49-Casey Ward[22]

22. 12X-Gary Kelley[1]

DNS: 10G-Marcus Thomas