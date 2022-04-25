MACRI WINS EIGHTH RACE OF SEASON IN SELINSGROVE TILLEY CLASSIC

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Anthony Macri of Dillsburg continued his early season domination in central Pennsylvania 410 sprint car racing with a victory in Sunday night’s Ray Tilley Classic at Selinsgrove Speedway. In a string of five nights of racing, Macri won four races!

Macri earned $5,088 for his victory in the annual race honoring the memory of the speedway’s all-time sprint car winner and four-time champion Ray Tilley of Pine Grove. It was Macri’s fifth career win at the track.

He was also the Fast Tees Fast Time award winner with a lap time of 16.221 at the wheel of the Macri Concrete/J&S Fabrication No. 39M.

Brett Schadel of Herndon held off the challenges of defending track champion Jeff Rine of Danville for his first win of 2022 and fifth career at the track in the 25-lap super late model feature.

Bob Bussey of Northumberland returned to Victory Lane for his 27th career win in the 12-lap roadrunner race.

Polesitter Freddie Rahmer stormed into the lead at the start of the sprint car main event. Rahmer was chased by fourth-place starter Brent Marks for the first lap. The caution flag unfurled for Ethan Stutts who made contact with the third turn wall on lap two.

When the race resumed, Marks pulled a slider on Rahmer in turns one and two for the lead. Third-place starter Anthony Macri followed Marks into the runner up position along with sixth-place starter Blane Heimbach. In the early laps, Heimbach attempted to power by Macri for the second position.

Another caution flag for Michael Walter in turn three regrouped the field on lap five. On the ensuing restart, Macri kept Marks in his sights. On the 17th circuit, Macri pulled alongside Marks on the backstretch and made the winning pass entering turn three.

In the final laps, Macri opened up a comfortable lead and posted a 2.7-second margin of victory over Marks for his first win in the Tilley Classic. Heimbach, fifth-place starter Lucas Wolfe, and 10th-place starter Dylan Norris completed the top five.

Front row starter Dan Stone pulled into the lead on the initial start of the super late model feature. On the second attempt, Stone’s car broke and he was forced to withdraw from the race. When the green flag waved for the third time, polesitter Brett Schadel took the lead and wired the field for the victory but not without several challenges from eighth-place starter Jeff Rine at the end of the race.

At the halfway point, Schadel led Rine, fifth-place starter Jim Bernheisel, and sixth-place starter Andy Haus. With five laps to go, 10th-place starter Bryan Bernheisel showed some speed and moved into third.

In the final laps, Rine made several attempts to pass Schadel on the inside to no avail. A caution flag on lap 24 set up a chase to the checkered flag with Schadel edging out Rine by .65 of a second. B. Bernheisel, Dylan Yoder and J. Bernheisel completed the top five.

Front row starter Terry Kramer powered into the lead at the start of the roadrunner race. On the third circuit, fourth-place starter Bob Bussey made the winning pass using the inside lane in turns one and two.

During the second half of the race, several caution flags regrouped the field but Bussey was able to stretch his lead over Kramer each time. Sixth-place starter Curtis Lawton made a charge into the third position in the final laps of the race but drifted back.

At the finish, Bussey was victorious over Kramer, seventh-place starter Nate Romig, ninth-place starter Matt Ney, and Lawton.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE SUMMARY – 24 April 2022

410 Sprint Cars – 16 Entries

25-Lap A-Main: 1) 39M Anthony Macri 2) 19M Brent Marks 3)12 Blane Heimbach 4) 5W Lucas Wolfe 5) 44 Dylan Norris 6) 51 Freddie Rahmer 7) 48 Danny Dietrich 8) 39 Chase Dietz 9) 23 Pat Cannon 10) 67 Justin Whittall 11) 5G Briggs Danner 12) 35 Jason Shultz 13) 33W Michael Walter 14) 23E Ethan Stutts 15) 27 Devon Borden 16) M1 Mark Smith

Heat Winners: Freddie Rahmer, Lucas Wolfe

Time Trials: 1) 39M Anthony Macri 16.221 2) 19M Brent Marks 16.300 3) 51 Freddie Rahmer 16.345 4) 5W Lucas Wolfe 16.375 5) 12 Blane Heimbach 16.383 6) 39 Chase Dietz 16.470 7) 67 Justin Whittall 16.486 8) 48 Danny Dietrich 16.497 9) 35 Jason Shultz 16.613 10) 27 Devon Borden 16.646 11) 33 Michael Walter 16.668 12) 44 Dylan Norris 16.673 13) 23 Pat Cannon 16.720 14) 5G Briggs Danner 16.903 15) 23T Ethan Stutts DNT 16) M1 Mark Smith DNT