Reutzel Leads Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” Standings Heading to Osky

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 8, 2022) — Aaron Reutzel has been having quite a week, and leads the current Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings heading into tonight’s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation and Country Builders Construction at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa. Points are accrued at racing action at both Knoxville Raceway and Southern Iowa Speedway.

The purse for this year’s award, thanks to Beaver Drill & Tool sees the winner awarded $6,000, second place $2,500 and third $1,000.

Beaver Drill & Tool Company of Kansas City is in their fourth year as title sponsor of the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett Mr. Sprint Car Award. The Vielhauer family, well-known in the sprint car racing community are owners of Beaver Drill & Tool Co. The late Bob Vielhauer was inducted in the Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame in 2022.

Current 2022 Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” top ten standings…

2022 – 1. Aaron Reutzel, Texas, 146 points; 2. Giovanni Scelzi, California, 133 points; 3. Parker Price-Miller, Indiana, 125 points; 4. Brian Brown, Missouri, 122 points; 5. Tyler Courtney, Indiana, 112 points; 6. Sam Hafertepe Jr., Texas, 109 points; 7. Tasker Phillips, Iowa, 106 points; 8. (tie) Lynton Jeffrey, New South Wales, Australia, 105 points; Terry McCarl, Iowa, 105 points; 10. (tie) Clint Garner, South Dakota, 104 points; Blake Hahn, Oklahoma, 104 points.