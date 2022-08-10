Knoxville Nationals Events: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Brandt Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM-10:00 AM: All you can eat pancake breakfast at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Rooftop Yoga at the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower

10:00 AM: Trade Show in the Skate Pit Opens

10:00 AM: “Women in Racing” with hosts Lori Cutter and Melinda Russell (IWMA) and Malissa Pennington (NSCHoF&M), Lori McCarl (Front Row Challenge, TMAC Motorsports), Jacee Ball (Jamie Ball Racing), Taylor McLean (Driven to Save Lives), Taylor Kuehl (Driver), Dana McCarthy (Kasey Kahne Racing) and Lyn St. James at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor

10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tour Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM-1 hour after the Checkered Flag: HIRTA Public Transit Shuttle with stops at Knoxville Raceway North Campground, Knoxville Raceway, Marion County Park, Cobblestone Hotel/Fareway Meat and Grocery, Wal-Mart, A&P Pub Downtown, Peace Tree Brewing Company Downtown

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

12:00 PM-8:00 PM: Marion County Cattleman Tent open for business

12:00 PM: “Making the Call – a Roundtable with Sprint Car Announcers” with Ralph Sheheen, Brad Doty, Tony Bokhoven, and Wade Aunger at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

1:30 PM: “World of Outlaws Sprint Car Racing” Fan Forum with John Gibson and guests at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Opens

3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

5:00 PM: Casey’s General Stores Pizza Party at the Great Southern Bank Kids Zone

6:00 PM: VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit at the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage

4:00-5:30 PM: Happy Hour in the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the grandstands

5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

5:30 PM: Grandstands open

7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:15 PM: Hot Laps

7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins

Post-Race: Live music with “The Boys” on the Hercules Tire Entertainment State

All times are central. Start times and events may change without notice.