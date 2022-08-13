Knoxville Nationals Events: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday August 13, 2022

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM-10:00 AM: All you can eat pancake breakfast at the National Guard Armory

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: Knoxville Farmers Market in downtown Knoxville

10:00 AM: Trade Show in the Skate Pit Opens

10:00 AM-3:00PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tour Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM-1 hour after the Checkered Flag: HIRTA Public Transit Shuttle with stops at Knoxville Raceway North Campground, Knoxville Raceway, Marion County Park, Cobblestone Hotel/Fareway Meat and Grocery, Wal-Mart, A&P Pub Downtown, Peace Tree Brewing Company Downtown

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

11:00 AM: NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s McKay Group Nationals Parade in downtown Knoxville

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring Scott Bogucki, Carson McCarl, and Randy Smith

11:30 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Action – Second Floor

12:00-2:00 PM: Live Music at Peace Tree Brewing

1:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Opens

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring drivers TBD

12:00 PM-2:00 AM: Marion County Cattleman Tent open for business

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring Chase Randall, Jade Avadisian, and Cap Henry

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

2:00 PM: SpeedSport Live from the Knoxville Nationals at the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Observation Deck

3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage

3:00 PM: Drivers meeting in the Main Show Barn

3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring Steve Kinser, Shane Carson, Jimmy Oskie, and Ron Shuman

4:00-5:30 PM: Happy Hour in the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the grandstands.

5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

5:30 PM: Grandstands open

6:00 PM: VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit at the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage

7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.

7:15 PM: Hot Laps

Post-Race: Winners Toast to the Fans – West Side of the Ticket Office

Check out our full event schedule for Southern Iowa Speedweek by clicking here.

All times are central. Start times and events may change without notice.