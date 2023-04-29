Dominic Scelzi Wins NARC Feature at Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ca. (April 29, 2023) — Dominic Scelzi won the NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series feature Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Scelzi held off Corey Day for his second win of the 2023 season. Joey Ancona, Colby Copeland, and Ryan Bernal rounded out the top five.

Northern Auto Racing Club

Antioch Speedway

Antioch, California

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Qualifying

1. 2X-Justin Sanders, 11.977[16]

2. 14-Corey Day, 12.129[1]

3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 12.203[15]

4. 2K-Kaleb Montgomery, 12.223[8]

5. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 12.254[19]

6. 16A-Colby Copeland, 12.271[18]

7. 88A-Joey Ancona, 12.274[13]

8. 42X-Justyn Cox, 12.338[17]

9. 22-Ryan Bernal, 12.350[6]

10. 69-Bud Kaeding, 12.354[9]

11. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.392[11]

12. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.412[2]

13. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr, 12.419[3]

14. 26-Billy Aton, 12.557[20]

15. 24-Chase Johnson, 12.567[14]

16. 115-Nick Parker, 12.603[12]

17. 4-Burt Foland Jr, 12.831[10]

18. 12J-John Clark, 12.955[7]

19. 75-Bill Smith, 14.021[4]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 88A-Joey Ancona[2]

2. 2K-Kaleb Montgomery[1]

3. 2X-Justin Sanders[4]

4. 69-Bud Kaeding[3]

5. 75-Bill Smith[7]

6. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[5]

7. 115-Nick Parker[6]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[1]

2. 42X-Justyn Cox[2]

3. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]

4. 26-Billy Aton[5]

5. 14-Corey Day[4]

6. 4-Burt Foland Jr[6]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 16A-Colby Copeland[1]

2. 22-Ryan Bernal[2]

3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[4]

4. 24-Chase Johnson[5]

5. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]

6. 12J-John Clark[6]

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 88A-Joey Ancona[1]

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[3]

3. 16A-Colby Copeland[2]

4. 14-Corey Day[5]

5. 2X-Justin Sanders[6]

6. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[4]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[2]

2. 14-Corey Day[4]

3. 88A-Joey Ancona[1]

4. 16A-Colby Copeland[3]

5. 22-Ryan Bernal[9]

6. 2X-Justin Sanders[5]

7. 24-Chase Johnson[13]

8. 69-Bud Kaeding[11]

9. 17W-Shane Golobic[10]

10. 42X-Justyn Cox[8]

11. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[6]

12. 92-Andy Forsberg[14]

13. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[19]

14. 26-Billy Aton[12]

15. 4-Burt Foland Jr[16]

16. 12J-John Clark[17]

17. 75-Bill Smith[18]

18. 2K-Kaleb Montgomery[7]