FRIDAY’S TERRE HAUTE ﻿USAC SPRINT RACE CANCELED

From USAC

Terre Haute, Indiana (April 2, 2024)………Saturated grounds and a forecast consisting of frigid temperatures have forced cancellation of the 23rd running of the Jim Hurtubise Classic on Friday night, April 5, at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track.

The half-mile dirt was to feature the Midwest season debut of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship. The series now turns its focus toward the Salute to Levi Jones on Saturday night, April 6, at Red Hill Raceway in Sumner, Illinois.

USAC National Sprint Cars will return to Terre Haute for the 54th annual Tony Hulman Classic on May 21 followed by the Don Smith Classic during the 37th edition of Indiana Sprint Week on August 1.

The USAC Silver Crown National Championship will also make a visit to Terre Haute in 2024 on July 4 for the 20th running of the Sumar Classic.