MIDWEEK MONEY SERIES KICKS OFF WITH RUDEEN DEVELOPMENT RED DIRT RUMBLE PRESENTED BY BOB HURLEY RV

The last time the 410 sprint cars invaded Meeker, Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway, it was described as one of the most exciting races of all time! Kubota High Limit Racing and Red Dirt Raceway are ready to up the ante with the $20,000 to win Midweek Money Series kick off.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson will “rumble” with High Rollers Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney, Jacob Allen, Corey Day, and more.

Everything You Need to Know Before Heading to the Track:

RUDEEN DEVELOPMENT RED DIRT RUMBLE PRESENTED BY BOB HURLEY RV

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Grandstands: 4:00 PM

Tickets: General admission tickets are available for $40. Kids general admission tickets are available for $20. Kids 5 and under are FREE. Bypass the line and purchase your tickets, today at the link below. A limited number of trackside tailgate parking passes are available to purchase.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are NOT available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track the day of the event.

Pit Parking: VIP pit parking is available for $20. Everyone inside the vehicle must also purchase a pit pass.

Bags & Prohibited Items: All bags will be subject to search upon arrival. No firearms, fireworks, or weapons of any kind are permitted. Please note that no smoking is allowed in the grandstand area.

Camping: For camping inquiries, contact Red Dirt Raceway at 405-318-0198.

Fan Fest: Fan Fest will be held after qualifying and before heat races. See the Fan Fest lineup below.