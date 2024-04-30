Rain Cancels Kubota High Limit Midweek Race At 81 Speedway

From High Limit Racing

An unfavorable weather forecast has forced 81 Speedway and Kubota High Limit Racing officials to cancel Wednesday’s Midweek Money Series event at the 4/10-mile outside Wichita, Kansas.

Officials are discussing a potential makeup date for the $20,000-to-win event. All ticket orders for 81 Speedway will be refunded in full. Questions regarding tickets can be emailed to info@highlimitracing.com.

The Kubota High Limit Racing season continues this weekend at Lakeside Speedway with Shane Stewart’s Heartland of America Showdown paying $50,000-to-win.