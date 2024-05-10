Rain Cancels Round One Of Williams Grove Morgan Cup Friday

From Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Persistent rains and saturated grounds have caused Williams Grove Speedway and World of Outlaws officials to cancel the May 10 Morgan Cup racing program at the oval.

The focus now turns to Saturday when the one-day HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup will take place.

Action is slated to get underway at 7:30 pm.

Saturday’s 25-lap Morgan Cup main will pay $15,000 to win plus another $5,000 to be crowned Morgan Cup champion for a total of $20K.

Logan Schuchart is the defending Morgan Cup champion.

Outlaws driver David Gravel is the hottest driver on the outlaws tour currently, having taken three of the last four races contested while atop the point standings.

