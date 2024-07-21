Kade Higday Makes First Knoxville 360 Win Count With $10,000 Score! Aaron Reutzel Strikes Latest Blow in 410 Championship Battle

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 20, 2024) – Kade Higday beat Austin McCarl to the line by .028 of a second to claim his first ever 360 feature win on 3M Night featuring the $10,000 360 Shootout at Knoxville Raceway! The Des Moines native now living in Knoxville was an underdog after engine problems left him out of competition a week ago in his #24. He became the eleventh first-time winner in 2024 at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” Aaron Reutzel and Austin McCarl continue to battle for the 988 Lifeline 410 track championship, and the former gained his second win of the season and eleventh in his career here aboard the Ridge & Sons Racing #87.

Reutzel shot from sixth to the lead on the initial green of the 25-lap 360 Shootout supported by the Knoxville 360 boosters. His move was negated, however, when Cole Garner came to a stop in turn two. Higday shot away from the pole on the second try, ahead of Carson McCarl, Matt Juhl, Jake Bubak and Reutzel. Reutzel gained fourth from Juhl on lap two, and Austin McCarl was in the top five by lap three. Reutzel shot by Carson McCarl for third on lap four, before Ryan Leavitt flipped in turn three. He was unhurt.

The restart saw more carnage when JJ Hickle climbed a right rear, shot up the track and collected Kaleb Johnson. Both walked away from their mounts. Once green again, Austin McCarl passed Carson for fourth.

Bubak reeled in the leader and onto his bumper. Higday, who had been running the low line the whole way, entered three and Bubak tried to sneak under him, making contact and careening into the turn four wall. The incident collected the third running Reutzel, and set up another restart that saw Higday leading Austin McCarl, Carson McCarl, Jamie Ball and Juhl. While Carson and Austin traded second, Higday pulled away.

With the number of cars eliminated it took awhile to see traffic ahead. Austin gained on the leader slowly, and set up a last lap chance for the win. Entering turn three on the final circuit, McCarl slid in front of Higday for the lead. Higday turned back under and it was a drag race to the checkers with Higday nipping McCarl at the line. Juhl, Ball and $1,000 Charlie Leavitt Hard-charger Tasker Phillips followed. Tony Rost, Ryan Giles, a slowing Carson McCarl, Josh Schneiderman and Alex Hill rounded out the top ten. Reutzel and Austin McCarl earned $1,000 bonuses for setting quick time over their groups. Reutzel, Joe Beaver, Dustin Selvage, Higday, Clint Garner and Giles won heats. Leavitt and Tyler Lee claimed the B mains. Chase Brown and John Anderson earned $1,000 each for mystery spots in the B. Schneiderman earned $1,000 for a mystery spot in the A.

“I know when (Austin) slid across me, I had to get patient and turn across the bottom,” said a jubilant Higday in Victory Lane. “I had to let him hang in the middle and hope he didn’t get to the cushion, which he didn’t. We were good right off the bat. I’ve got to apologize to Jake Bubak. I didn’t see him until it was too late and we already hit. It sucks to see he and (Reutzel) go out too. Everyone wants to beat him in the 360 class. This is huge! I’m at a loss for words. I’ll think about that race for the next ten years, try to put the pieces together, and still not know how the hell we did it.”

The 988 Lifeline 20-lap 410 feature saw Austin McCarl lead brother Carson, Reutzel, Lynton Jeffrey and Kaleb Johnson early. Scotty Johnson slowed to bring a caution one lap in. Reutzel used a move high in turn two to claim second on that restart. Brandon Wimmer and Johnson exchanged fifth before Johnson took control and then claimed fourth from Jeffrey on lap seven. Wimmer took a hard ride upside down in turn two at the halfway point while running sixth. He got out under his own power.

Austin led Reutzel back to green. Reutzel shot by to take the point in turn two on lap twelve, and entered lapped traffic with five to go. McCarl stayed close until Reutzel split three cars in lapped traffic going into turn one with two laps to go. He cruised to the win from there, earning $6,000 ahead of Austin McCarl, Carson McCarl, Kaleb Johnson and Jeffrey. Juhl, Zach Hampton, Sawyer Phillips, Tasker Phillips and Don Droud Jr. completed the top ten. Reutzel set quick time, and Hampton, Sawyer Phillips and Scotty Johnson won the heats.

“The car was great,” said Reutzel in Victory Lane. “The open red helped us. I knew (Austin) wasn’t going to get off the bottom. We changed gears there, and tried to get up there and make speed. It played out good. I was really good on the short run, and I started struggling as soon as I got by him. I got the wing back and made it better. We’ve been so close to winning in the 410, and I keep giving them away. I’m glad to finally get a win in the 410 again.”

Join us Saturday, July 27 for Weiler Night featuring the 410 Border Battle paying $7,000 to win! The 360 class will also be in action in their last tune-up before the 34th Annual Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway and the Marion County Fair visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

360 Shootout Results

Time Trial Group one (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (2), 16.059 ($1,000 from KnoxVegas); 2. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (13), 16.253; 3. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (16), 16.411; 4. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (18), 16.412; 5. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (17), 16.459; 6. 6K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (19), 16.479; 7. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (10), 16.531; 8. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Ca (20), 16.538; 9. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (12), 16.564; 10. 4G, Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (14), 16.615; 11. 21, Gunner Ramey, Sedalia, MO (6), 16.616; 12. 47T, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (1), 16.618; 13. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (24), 16.618; 14. 14X, Joey Danley, Lincoln, NE (5), 16.645; 15. 13V, Seth Brahmer, Wisner, NE (25), 16.710; 16. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (7), 16.716; 17. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (23), 16.724; 18. 55B, Chase Brown, Yutan, NE (3), 16.775; 19. 23S, Stu Snyder, Waverly, NE (11), 16.869; 20. 8H, Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD (8), 16.964; 21. 8B, Jake Galusha, Bennet, NE (15), 17.028; 22. 01, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (9), 17.055; 23. 3R, Russell Potter, Boonville, MO (22), 17.183; 24. 91, Brandon Stevenson, Holstein, IA (4), 17.222; 25. 8X, Micah Slendy, Sioux Falls, SD (26), 17.312; 26. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (21), 17.326

Time Trial Group two (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (2), 16.501 ($1,000 from KnoxVegas); 2. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (25), 16.507; 3. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (19), 16.542; 4. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (26), 16.559; 5. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (20), 16.575; 6. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (11), 16.576; 7. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (6), 16.603; 8. 6AJ, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (4), 16.634; 9. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (1), 16.68; 10. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (9), 16.695; 11. 47B, Brant O’Banion, Sioux Falls, SD (14), 16.742; 12. 2M, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (17), 16.756; 13. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (3), 16.788; 14. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (12), 16.810; 15. 20T, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (7), 16.836; 16. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (10), 16.852; 17. J2, John Carney II, El Paso, TX (21), 16.909; 18. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO (18), 16.912; 19. 47, Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (13), 16.948; 20. 7A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA (23), 17.020; 21. 38, Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA (15), 17.279; 22. 2, Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO (24), 17.687; 23. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (22), 17.883; 24. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (5), 18.003; 25. 17N, Nathan Anderson, Newton, IA (16), 18.449; 26. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA (8), 18.696

Group One

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 1:56.9: 1. Aaron Reutzel (6); 2. Tasker Phillips (2); 3. Cam Martin (1); 4. Josh Schneiderman (4); 5. JJ Hickle (5); 6. Cole Garner (3); 7. Stu Snyder (7); 8. Micah Slendy (8) DNS – Terry McCarl

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.3: 1. Joe Beaver (1); 2. Joey Danley (2); 3. Alex Hill (4); 4. Carson McCarl (6); 5. Gunner Ramey (3); 6. Sawyer Phillips (5); 7. Russell Potter (8); 8. Jacob Hughes (7); 9. Brandon Worthington (9)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 1:57.8: 1. Dustin Selvage (3); 2. Chase Brown (1); 3. Jake Bubak (6); 4. Kaleb Johnson (5); 5. Ryan Leavitt (4); 6. Seth Brahmer (2); 7. Jake Galusha (7); 8. Brandon Stevenson (8)

Group Two

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.6: 1. Kade Higday (4); 2. Austin McCarl (6); 3. Ben Brown (2); 4. Jamie Ball (5); 5. Alan Zoutte (1); 6. Tyler Lee (3); 7. Dale Howard (7); 8. Chase Porter (8); 9. Nathan Anderson (9)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 1:57.3: 1. Clint Garner (2); 2. John Carney II (1); 3. AJ Moeller (4); 4. Brant O’Banion (3); 5. Jack Anderson (7); 6. Nathan Mills (6); 7. Tyler Groenendyk (5); 8. Tyler Graves (9); 9. Aidan Zoutte (8)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Ryan Giles (3); 2. Matt Juhl (6); 3. Josh Higday (2); 4. Tony Rost (5); 5. Timothy Smith (1); 6. Logan Alexander (7); 7. John Anderson (8); 8. Alex Vande Voort (4)

B main one (started), 10 Laps, 2:53.5: 1. Ryan Leavitt (1); 2. Cole Garner (2) / 3. Cam Martin (7); 4. Chase Brown (6) ($1,000 from KnoxVegas); 5. Gunner Ramey (5); 6. Seth Brahmer (8); 7. Joey Danley (3); 8. Jacob Hughes (11); 9. Terry McCarl (14); 10. Stu Snyder (9); 11. Russell Potter (12); 12. Brandon Worthington (16); 13. Jake Galusha (10); 14. Brandon Stevenson (13); 15. Micah Slendy (15); 16. Joe Beaver (4)

B main two (started), 10 Laps, 2:55.9: 1. Tyler Lee (2); 2. Alex Vande Voort (1) / 3. Jack Anderson (9); 4. Ben Brown (4); 5. John Carney II (5); 6. Josh Higday (6); 7. Timothy Smith (8); 8. Dale Howard (11); 9. John Anderson (12) ($1,000 from KnoxVegas); 10. Logan Alexander (10); 11. Chase Porter (13); 12. Alan Zoutte (7); 13. Nathan Anderson (14); 14. Brant O’Banion (3); 15. Tyler Graves (15) DNS – Aidan Zoutte

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. Kade Higday (1); 2. Austin McCarl (5); 3. Matt Juhl (3); 4. Jamie Ball (8); 5. Tasker Phillips (19); 6. Tony Rost (12); 7. Ryan Giles (16); 8. Carson McCarl (2); 9. Josh Schneiderman (13) ($1,000 from Slideways); 10. Alex Hill (11); 11. Dustin Selvage (15); 12. Clint Garner (18); 13. Alex Vande Voort (22); 14. AJ Moeller (14); 15. Sawyer Phillips (17); 16. Cole Garner (23); 17. Nathan Mills (10); 18. Jake Bubak (4); 19. Aaron Reutzel (6); 20. JJ Hickle (7); 21. Kaleb Johnson (9); 22. Tyler Lee (20); 23. Ryan Leavitt (21) DNS – 24. Tyler Groenendyk. Lap Leader: K. Higday 1-25. $1000 Charlie Leavitt Hard-charger: T. Phillips.

988 Lifeline 410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (21), 15.044 ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (15), 15.046; 3. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (12), 15.120; 4. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (2), 15.144; 5. 6, Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN (8), 15.248; 6. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (1), 15.298; 7. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (10), 15.309; 8. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Sioux Falls, SD (13), 15.311; 9. 58, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (22), 15.356; 10. 1M, Don Droud Jr., Lincoln, NE (20), 15.365; 11. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (5), 15.425; 12. 6W, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (9), 15.468; 13. 35, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (7), 15.531; 14. 45X, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS (19), 15.542; 15. 44X, Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA (11), 15.616; 16. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (25), 15.649; 17. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (24), 15.699; 18. 23W, Scott Winters, Butterfield, MN (4), 15.718; 19. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (14), 15.769; 20. 1, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (17), 15.862; 21. 9H, Landon Hansen, Newton, IA (16), 15.900; 22. 74, Xavier Doney, Odessa, MO (26), 15.923; 23. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA (3), 15.936; 24. 12X, Ricky Peterson Jr., Rawson, OH (18), 16.140; 25. 95, Tyler Drueke, Eagle, NE (23), 16.240; 26. 23, Jimmy Light, West Springfield, PA (6), 16.280

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:07.6: 1. Zach Hampton (2); 2. Josh Schneiderman (1); 3. Carson McCarl (5); 4. Don Droud Jr. (3); 5. Aaron Reutzel (6); 6. Jamie Ball (4); 7. Chris Martin (7); 8. Xavier Doney (8); 9. Tyler Drueke (9)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:08.1: 1. Sawyer Phillips (1); 2. Jace Park (2); 3. Dusty Zomer (4); 4. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 5. Brandon Wimmer (5); 6. AJ Moeller (3); 7. Tasker Phillips (7); 8. Jimmy Light (9); 9. Cole Mincer (8)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:09.4: 1. Scotty Johnson (2); 2. Kaleb Johnson (4); 3. Dustin Selvage (3); 4. Scott Winters (1); 5. Austin McCarl (6); 6. Matt Juhl (5); 7. Ricky Peterson Jr. (8); 8. Landon Hansen (7)

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Aaron Reutzel (3); 2. Austin McCarl (1); 3. Carson McCarl (2); 4. Kaleb Johnson (5); 5. Lynton Jeffrey (4); 6. Matt Juhl (9); 7. Zach Hampton (8); 8. Sawyer Phillips (15); 9. Tasker Phillips (20); 10. Don Droud Jr. (12); 11. Jamie Ball (11); 12. Dustin Selvage (13); 13. Chris Martin (19); 14. Jace Park (14); 15. Josh Schneiderman (16); 16. Dusty Zomer (7); 17. Tyler Drueke (26); 18. Scott Winters (18); 19. AJ Moeller (17); 20. Ricky Peterson Jr. (22); 21. Xavier Doney (23); 22. Scotty Johnson (10); 23. Cole Mincer (24); 24. Landon Hansen (21); 25. Jimmy Light (25); 26. Brandon Wimmer (6). Lap Leaders: A. McCarl 1-11, Reutzel 12-20. Hard-charger: T. Phillips.