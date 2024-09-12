2024 NORTHERN SPRINT CAR NATIONALS BOASTING HUGE ENTRY LIST

By Adam Ross

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (September 11, 2024) – The entry list for the 2024 Northern Sprint Car Nationals presented by Nitro 54 Variety, Arrow Express, and Sit’n Bull Tire boasts a purse in excess of $100,000 and elite talent 360 Sprint Car talent from Canada, the northeast United States, and beyond.

Drivers statistically topping the list locally include former winners of the Sprint Car Nationals Ryan Turner of Dunnville, Mike Bowman of Stevensville, and Scott Kreutter of Western New York. Based on this year’s dominance, Dylan Westbrook will be the driver with the biggest target on his back; Westbrook does not have a Nationals win on his resume, but has won every feature but one in 2024 at Ohsweken Speedway.

“Historically the Sprint Car Nationals have been won by drivers from the United States,” said speedway Race Director Dave Hunsinger. “They were better traveled, and when they showed up to our track they dominated.

“In recent years our local racers have improved dramatically, and they give the visitors all they can handle. The real winners are the fans. They see the best Sprint Car racers in the world battle for big money.”

Other notable entries pre-registered for this weekend’s event include Ohio drivers Jared Horstman, Kelsey Ivey, and Max Stambaugh; New York racers Billy Van Inwegen, Kyle Phillips, Logan Crisafulli, Shawn Donath, Todd Hoddick, and Joe Trenca; Michigander Dustin Daggett; Pennsylvanian Jordan Thomas; Quebec racers Jordan Poirier and Alex Therrien; New Jersey standout Davie Franek; Florida’s Garrett Green in a Nitro 54 team car; and Washington’s J.J. Hickle in the Hill’s Racing No. 67X car.

“Our weekly regulars have proven they can race with the very best, and I expect nothing less this weekend,” said Hunsinger.

Homegrown stars include Nick Sheridan of Mt. Brydges, Cory Turner of Tillsonburg, Beachville’s DJ Christie, Josh Hansen from Beamsville, Allan Downey from Lynden, and several others.

The final question lingering with fans is who will show up without pre-registering.

Notable non-entries at the time of publication included Glenn Styres, Jason Barney, Phil Gressman, Dylan Swiernik, Gregg Dalman, former Nationals winner Paulie Colagiavanni, and “The Cobra” Chuck Hebing.

Whoever wins the 2024 Northern Sprint Car Nationals and the $30,000 winner’s prize will have beaten a stout roster of competitors.

The 2024 Nationals Weekend at Ohsweken includes the Inaugural Northern Thunder Stock Nationals on Thursday, September 12, the 3rd Running of the Northern Crate Nationals on Friday, September 13, and the 20th Running of the Northern Sprint Car Nationals on Saturday, September 14. For more information on Ohsweken Speedway please visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com

Nationals Weekend Pre-Entries

Drivers planning to compete in Nationals Weekend events at Ohsweken are encouraged to file pre-entries. Please visit the following link for details: https://ohswekenspeedway.ca/pre-entries-nationals-weekend-september-12-14/

Nationals Weekend Tickets and Camping Available Now!

The best Sprint Car and Stock Car racers from the Northeast region and beyond will converge on Ohsweken Speedway for Nationals Weekend. Tickets and reserved campsites are on sale online at www.ohswekenspeedway.com or by phone at 519-717-0023. DIRECT TICKET & CAMPING LINK: https://www.showpass.com/o/ohsweken-speedway/

Ohsweken Speedway on GForceTV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca to watch.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.

Ohsweken Speedway Media

Website: www.ohswekenspeedway.ca

Facebook: OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: @ohswekenspeedway

YouTube: GForceTV