Callies Performance Products returns to Attica Raceway Park’s Brad Doty Classic as title sponsor of evening’s C-Main

ATTICA, Ohio (May 11, 2025) – The Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals is synonymous with not only big action, but big car counts, and with the 2024 edition welcoming nearly 50 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series entries, it’s safe to assume a hefty count will make the call on July 15. And with a major car count comes a large program with a C-Main making up a portion of the evening’s preliminary, assuring teams the opportunity to advance their way into the 40-lap headliner. With that said, Callies Performance Products, a leading manufacturer of high performance crankshafts, connecting rods, and camshaft cores since its inception in 1989, has returned to the Brad Doty Classic in 2025 as the official title sponsor of the evening’s C-Main.

“Callies Performance Products has been a leader in crankshaft, connecting rods, and camshaft cores manufacturing for many years and their reputation has stood the test of time. Their products are used by some of the world’s most respected engine builders, as well as dedicated ‘weekend warriors’ who do their own engine building and maintenance. It’s special to have a company so well known with roots planted right here in northwest Ohio,” Brad Doty mentioned. “We’re so grateful to have Callies Performance Products join our efforts in making the Brad Doty Classic grow into what it is today. It’s going to be an exciting event.”

Featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, the 37th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals will kick-off a massive Ohio swing for the Greatest Show On Dirt, which will see competition continue at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, for four nights of action on July 16-19. David Gravel, the 2024 World of Outlaws champion, is also the defending Brad Doty Classic champion, outdueling ten-time Series champion, Donny Schatz, and former NASCAR champion, Kyle Larson, for the $15,000 score.

Like 2024, the Brad Doty Classic will feature the richest payday on the Attica Raceway Park schedule, also awarding the coveted Brad Doty Classic championship trophy and helmet – all to be awarded in Attica Raceway Park victory lane following the 40-lap contest.

ABOUT CALLIES PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS:

Callies Performance Products began manufacturing high performance crankshafts in 1989. With many years of engineering and employee experience, Callies has grown to be the industry leader for innovative product design. We take pride in staying ahead of the competition with the latest high tech design and manufacturing advantages. By utilizing the latest in computer aided solid modeling and CNC machining centers, Callies is able to offer the highest quality crankshafts, connecting rods, and camshafts on the market today.

At the heart of Callies commitment to excellence is one of the most experienced sales teams in the industry. Up-to-date information on the latest products and innovations is available to Callies customers through our expert sales staff. Information shared between Sales, Engineering, and Manufacturing personnel on a daily basis creates company-wide continuity that ensures Callies maintains a focus on developing products to meet the needs of a wide variety of customers.

Callies crankshafts are produced in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Recent investments in the latest software and machinery upgrades, have enabled Callies to become much more efficient at crankshaft production. These technologies reduce the time involved in bringing design changes to production through the use of 3D modeling and computer aided tool path creation. Our engineering staff members regularly attend available training courses, so they can be up to speed with the latest versions of the software utilized at Callies.

With efficiency being a very important ingredient in timely delivery, Callies is constantly monitoring the workflow through our facility. Weekly meetings are held in an effort to bring shop floor employees and management together to discuss ideas to make production more efficient. Our goal is to make sure you have your crankshaft when you need it.

TICKETS:

Reserved seats for the 37th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Vitamins and Minerals at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 15, are now available and can be purchased online via www.atticaracewaypark.com or by clicking HERE.

BRAD DOTY CLASSIC WINNERS:

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

LIMALAND MOTORSPORTS PARK

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

ATTICA RACEWAY PARK

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson

2021 – Spencer Bayston

2022 – Kyle Larson (2)

2023 – Kyle Larson (3)

2024 – David Gravel (2)

