John Trudell Wins Tri-State Sprints feature at Corrigan Oil Speedway

Mason,Mi (August 1,2025)- John Trudell raced from his 10th starting spot to capture the 35 lap Tri-State Sprints feature at Corrigan Oil Speedway Friday night.

Charlie Baur and Tom Geren paced the field with Geren leading lap one and until South African driver Jacques Roos took the point on lap four and looked strong extending his lead over Geren, Quinten Saaayman (also from South Africa), Teddy Alberts and Jeff Bloom.

The yellow flew on lap ten for Alberts and Jim Heeney. Alberts was done for the night. When the green flew, Saayman passed Roos but a caution for a Jason Blonde spin negated the pass on lap 13.

After the green came out again Saayman was pressuring Roos and made the pass for the lead on lap 17. Meanwhile Jason Blonde was making headway through heavy traffic and worked way up to 5th and John Trudell was up to 3rd as Roos spun again on lap 22 ending his night.

With 10 laps left Trudell took the lead and Andrew Bogusz moved into 2nd. Blonde was right behind Bogusz but lost the handle with three to go, also ending his night.

Trudell held on for the hard fought win over Bogusz, Colton Stepke, Jim Heeney and Charlie Baur.

A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 7T-John Trudell[10]; 2. 17B-Andrew Bogusz[5]; 3. 45S-Colton Stepke[4]; 4. 18H-Jim Heeney[11]; 5. 23-Charlie Baur[1]; 6. 11G-Tom Geren[2]; 7. 99-Craig Sharfenberg Sr[12]; 8. (DNF) 42-Jason Blonde[9]; 9. (DNF) 97S-Quinten Saayman[7]; 10. (DNF) 0Y-Jacques Roos[3]; 11. (DNF) 26B-Jeff Bloom[6]; 12. (DNF) 44A-Teddy Alberts[8] Qualifying: 1. 7T-John Trudell, 00:12.118[12]; 2. 42-Jason Blonde, 00:12.254[3]; 3. 44A-Teddy Alberts, 00:12.513[1]; 4. 97S-Quinten Saayman, 00:12.579[9]; 5. 26B-Jeff Bloom, 00:12.638[4]; 6. 17B-Andrew Bogusz, 00:12.695[5]; 7. 45S-Colton Stepke, 00:12.696[11]; 8. 0Y-Jacques Roos, 00:12.712[8]; 9. 11G-Tom Geren, 00:12.909[6]; 10. 23-Charlie Baur, 00:12.990[2]; 11. 18H-Jim Heeney, 00:12.992[7]; 12. 99-Craig Sharfenberg Sr, 00:13.050[10]