Liam Ladouceur Wins Crate Sprint Feature at Cornwall

CORNWALL, ONT (October 4, 2026) — Liam Ladouceur won the winged crate sprint car feature Sunday at Cornwall Motor Speedway as part of the second day of “Race Fest”. Adrew Hennessy, Cameron Thompson, Lee Ladouceur, and Al Sleight roundd out the top five.

Race Fest

Cornwall Motor Speedway

Cornwall, Ontario

Sunday, October 4, 2026

Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Heat 1 (8 Laps):

1. 42W-Rick Wilson[1]

2. 77-Liam Ladouceur[7]

3. 15-Dan Deyo[2]

4. 93L-Guy Gosselin[5]

5. Z28-Tucker Donath[6]

6. 55-Charles Marchand[4]

7. 133-Matthew Moore[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps):

1. 87-Andrew Hennessy[1]

2. 44R-Connor Ross[2]

3. 28T-Cameron Thomson[4]

4. 51-Lee Ladouceur[3]

5. 2S-Al Sleight[5]

6. 44-Eric Boisvert[6]

7. 37X-Mark Grant[7]

A Feature 1 (25 Laps):

1. 77-Liam Ladouceur[3]

2. 87-Andrew Hennessy[2]

3. 28T-Cameron Thomson[6]

4. 51-Lee Ladouceur[8]

5. 2S-Al Sleight[10]

6. 93L-Guy Gosselin[7]

7. 44-Eric Boisvert[12]

8. 42W-Rick Wilson[1]

9. Z28-Tucker Donath[9]

10. 15-Dan Deyo[5]

11. 55-Charles Marchand[11]

12. 133-Matthew Moore[13]

13. 37X-Mark Grant[14]

14. (DNF) 44R-Connor Ross[4]