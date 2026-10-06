Prestigious Late-Season Weekend for POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

From POWRi
Belleville, IL. (10/5/26) – A season built on intensity and tradition nears its finale as the POWRi National Midget League and POWRi West Midget League reunite at Port City Raceway for a marquee three-day showcase on October 8–10.
The weekend opens with the 7th Annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 before culminating in the famed 22nd Annual Charlene Meents Memorial, delivering championship-caliber competition and some of the richest purses of the season.
Thursday, October 8 | 7th Annual DRC Sooner State 55
Divisions:
POWRi National & West Midget League
NOW600 Non-Wing Micro
Times:
Pits Open: 2:00 PM
General Admission: 5:30 PM
Driver Registration: 4:00–5:30 PM
Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM
Engine Heat: 6:00 PM
Hot Laps: 6:30 PM
Racing to Follow
Prices:
Adult GA: $20
Senior: $15
Youth (6–14): $10
Kids (5 & Under): FREE
Pit Pass: $40
Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/601161
Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505589
Friday, October 9 | 22nd Annual Charlene Meents Memorial – Night One
Divisions:
POWRi National & West Midget Leagues
NOW600 A-Class Micro
NOW600 Restrictor Micro
NOW600 Non-Wing Micro
NOW600 Jr Sprint
Times & Pricing: Same as October 8
Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/601149
Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505607
Saturday, October 10 | 22nd Annual Charlene Meents Memorial – Championship Night
Divisions:
POWRi National & West Midget Leagues
NOW600 A-Class Micro
NOW600 Restrictor Micro
NOW600 Non-Wing Micro
NOW600 Jr Sprint
Times:
Pits Open: 2:00 PM
General Admission: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 3:30–5:00 PM
Drivers Meeting: 5:15 PM
Engine Heat: 5:30 PM
Hot Laps: 6:00 PM
Racing to Follow
Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/601152
Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505625
Bonus money, lap sponsorships, passing points awards, hard-charger bonuses, and merch prizes will be up for grabs throughout the weekend, highlighting one of the most prestigious stops of the year.
Catch every lap LIVE & ON-DEMAND on Start2Finish TV at www.s2ftv.com.
Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.powri.com and on social media @POWRi_Racing.