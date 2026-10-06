Prestigious Late-Season Weekend for POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (10/5/26) – A season built on intensity and tradition nears its finale as the POWRi National Midget League and POWRi West Midget League reunite at Port City Raceway for a marquee three-day showcase on October 8–10.

The weekend opens with the 7th Annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 before culminating in the famed 22nd Annual Charlene Meents Memorial, delivering championship-caliber competition and some of the richest purses of the season.

Thursday, October 8 | 7th Annual DRC Sooner State 55

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget League

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

Times:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 5:30 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00–5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Prices:

Adult GA: $20

Senior: $15

Youth (6–14): $10

Kids (5 & Under): FREE

Pit Pass: $40

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/601161

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505589

Friday, October 9 | 22nd Annual Charlene Meents Memorial – Night One

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Restrictor Micro

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 Jr Sprint

Times & Pricing: Same as October 8

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/601149

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505607

Saturday, October 10 | 22nd Annual Charlene Meents Memorial – Championship Night

Divisions:

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

NOW600 A-Class Micro

NOW600 Restrictor Micro

NOW600 Non-Wing Micro

NOW600 Jr Sprint

Times:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:30–5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:15 PM

Engine Heat: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Info: https://www.myracepass.com/events/601152

Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505625

Bonus money, lap sponsorships, passing points awards, hard-charger bonuses, and merch prizes will be up for grabs throughout the weekend, highlighting one of the most prestigious stops of the year.

Catch every lap LIVE & ON-DEMAND on Start2Finish TV at www.s2ftv.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.powri.com and on social media @POWRi_Racing.