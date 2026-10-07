Dietz And Stehman Team Record 2026 Williams Grove Track Title

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –York’s Chase Dietz not only drove home with the $75,000 payday in the J & S Classics National Open at Williams Gove Speedway on October 3 but he also pocketed the 2026 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track title.

Dietz entered the weekend Open action trailing in the points but took control of the standings on Friday night and then extended his lead to the finish on Saturday.

The Williams Grove track crown is actually the second of 29-year old Dietz’s career but just his first in the 410 sprint division.

He was also the 2015 358 sprint car track champion and owns six wins in the division.

The 410 sprint track title was also a first for No. 23 car owners John and Kelly Stehman of Halifax.

In total throughout the 2026 Williams Grove racing season, Dietz entered a total of 20 races and suffered a DNQ in just one of them while taking home a total of four wins.

In the 19 races that he competed in he finished the year with an average feature finish of 4.5.

Aside from he and the team’s four wins, they also took home five runner-up finishes, one third, two fourth’s and two fifth place finishes plus a trio of additional top ten finishes.

Veteran mechanic Tommy Carl, who turned the wrenches during Dietz’s championship campaign, earned the 2026 Dave Brown Sr. Mechanic of the Year Award.

Dietz and company also earned the 2026 Hoosier Diamond Series title at the oval.

The Diamond Series title was also a career first for all involved.

The Diamond Series is comprised of some of the biggest shows the oval offers during the year that carry their own point awards and title payoff.

Other special awards in the 410 sprint division were recently handed out at the track during the final races of the season.

Buddy Schweibinz of Tuckahoe, New Jersey, earned Rookie of the Year honors.

Logan Rumsey of Manchester was awarded Most Improved Driver.

Williams Grove Speedway is proud to announce that Lawrence Chevrolet of the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg will be returning as the title point sponsor of the 410 sprint car point fund for the 2027 season.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

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