USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS EYE SATURDAY MOHAVE VALLEY RETURN

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 6, 2026… After a dramatic finish at Perris, the chase for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship heads to Mohave Valley Raceway this Saturday, October 10th. The twentieth point race at the fast 1/3-mile oval will also showcase the Avanti Windows & Doors POWRi Southwest Ecotech Midgets, AR Kreations Dwarf Cars, and Living Waters Hospice IMCA Street Stocks. Located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona, the Pit Booth will open at 3:00pm, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more information, visit mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at Mohave Valley Raceway.

– Fuel WILL BE AVAILABLE at the track. Text Kim at 805-207-2276 for orders or any questions.

– TIRES ARE NOT AVAILABLE AT THE RACE TRACK. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium or Medium 1 are the only approved right rear tires. Only SC12 left rear tires will be permitted and front tires must be Hoosier.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

– ROLLS SCAFFOLD 360 CHALLENGE: (Currently at $2,160) The top finishing 360 Sprint Car is eligible for an extra $360 per night if they finish in the top-six. If there are multiple 360s in the top-six, then the bonus will go to the highest finishing 360 in that main event. If the award is not claimed, then the pot will increase by an additional $360 at the next race until there is a winner. Once the bonus is earned, the process will start over until it is won again. If the award has not been won or whatever money is left over at season’s end will then be divided among the top three in points running a 360 engine. (SEE ENGINE RULES ON SERIES SOCIAL MEDIA.)

SPECIAL NOTICE AT MOHAVE VALLEY:

– CASH ONLY: Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility.

– PIT AREA PARKING: Personal vehicles or side by sides, etc. are NOT allowed in the pits. If it is not towing the race car/truck, on the trailer with the car, or in the trailer with the car, then it will NOT be allowed. NO exceptions!

Since April 23, 2022, the fast 1/3-mile clay oval has held twelve USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and six different drivers have claimed victory. “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. leads all, drivers with three Mohave Valley wins and topped the last appearance on February 28th. Ryan Bernal set the 1-lap qualifying standard of 13.894 seconds on October 4, 2025 and the complete Mohave Valley win list is at the end of this release.

Heading to Mohave Valley, two-time and defending USAC/CRA champion R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona holds a 287-point advantage over the competition. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson scored a close second to “The Big Game Hunter” last Saturday at Perris. To date, the multi-time Arizona Champion has four feature wins, nine Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, seven heat race victories, one qualifier win, nineteen top-10 finishes, and 68 feature laps led on the season. Currently ranked seventh with fifteenth career wins, Johnson will be looking to continue his championship bid with his first Mohave Valley triumph.

Ranked second in points, Yorba Linda, California’s “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams scored his first win of the season last Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway. Racing the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil Triple X, Williams ended a five year drought and has posted six heat race victories, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 32 feature laps led in the campaign. Currently tied for eighth overall with Bryan Clauson with twelve career wins, the veteran driver will have his sights on adding a Mohave Valley victory to his resume.

Connor Lundy of Peoria, Arizona sits third in the USAC/CRA point chase. Driving the Matt Lundy owned #97 Apache Transport / JUGO Superfoods Sherman, Lundy charged from eighth to fifth last Saturday night. At press time, the 2025 Rookie of the Year has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, two hard charger awards, eleven top-10 finishes, and 63 feature laps led to his credit. Connor will be looking to score the Saturday night win at Mohave Valley.

Lomita, California’s Verne Sweeney ranks fourth in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Piloting the Rachel Guerrero owned #98 Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, Sweeney scored tenth last Saturday at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. To date, the veteran driver has recorded two heat race victories and nine top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday night, Verne will be looking to score his first USAC/CRA triumph at Mohave Valley Raceway.

Brecken Guerrero of Westminster, California sits fifth in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Driving the Rachel Guerrero owned #98B Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, Guerrero led the first eight laps of his career before scoring ninth last Saturday night. At press time, the 2024 PAS Young Guns Sprint Car Champion has one heat race victory and nine top-10 finishes in the campaign. Brecken will have his sights on his first career USAC/CRA win at Mohave Valley.

“The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira of Hilo, Hawaii leads the chase for rookie of the year honors over Bryan Whitley, Wayne Siddle, Zate Legend, David Perry Jr., Cale Coons, Elijah Gile, Jim Vanzant, Joshua Shipley, Troy DeGaton, A.J. Hernandez, Koen Crawford, Broedy Graham, Drake Cardey, Eric Englert, B.J. Fernandez, Grant Schaadt, Bryan Drollinger, and Kevin Mahoney.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Dayton Shelton, Eddie Tafoya Jr., “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Cole Wakim, Connor Speir, A.J. Bender, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, Jeff Dyer, and more.

Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona. For more event information, visit the track’s website at mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000. Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility and grandstand tickets are available at the track on race day. Adult General Admission tickets (including Seniors) are $25, Kids General Admission Tickets are $15, and Children (5 & Under) are FREE. Outside food, beverages, and ice chests are not permitted.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

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AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson, 2025-R.J. Johnson.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 6-Ricky Lewis, 4-R.J. Johnson, 2-Connor Lundy, 2-Kaleb Montgomery, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Brody Roa, 1-Austin Williams, 1-J.J. Yeley.

MOHAVE VALLEY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Ryan Bernal – 13.894 (10/04/25)

MOHAVE VALLEY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-Ricky Lewis, 2-Brody Roa, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Kyle Cummins, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Jake Swanson.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-1421, 2. Austin Williams-1134, 3. Connor Lundy-965, 4. Verne Sweeney-881, 5. Brecken Guerrero-865, 6. Ricky Lewis-708, 7. Dayton Shelton-645, 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-593, 9. Charles Davis Jr.-573, 10. Daylin Perreira (R)-561, 11. Cole Wakim-535, 12. Connor Speir-518, 13. A.J. Bender-483,

14. Bryan Whitley (R)-381, 15. Brody Roa-369, 16. Bruce St. James-355, 17. Wayne Siddle (R)-307, 18. Zate Legend (R)-290, 19. Braden Chiaramonte-267, 20. Kevin Thomas Jr.-245.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

February 14: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Winner: R.J. Johnson)

February 28: Mohave Valley Raceway – Mohave Valley, AZ (Winner: Kevin Thomas Jr.)

March 13: Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, CA (Winner: Ricky Lewis)

March 14: Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, CA (Winner: Ricky Lewis)

March 21: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Winner: Ricky Lewis)

April 11: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (RAIN)

April 17: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ (Winner: R.J. Johnson)

April 18: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ (Winner: Kevin Thomas Jr.)

May 2: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Winner: Ricky Lewis)

May 15: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ (Winner: Ricky Lewis)

May 16: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ (Winner: Ricky Lewis)

May 23: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Winner: R.J. Johnson)

June 6: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, CA (Winner: Kaleb Montgomery)

June 20: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Winner: Brody Roa)

July 4: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, CA (Winner: Kaleb Montgomery)

July 11: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Winner: Connor Lundy)

August 15: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Winner: Connor Lundy)

September 5: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA (Winner: J.J. Yeley)

September 6: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA (Winner: R.J. Johnson)

October 3: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Winner: Austin Williams)

October 10: Mohave Valley Raceway – Mohave Valley, AZ

October 22: *Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ (Western World Championships)

October 23: *Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ (Western World Championships)

October 24: *Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 7: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

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* = Co-Sanctioned Event with USAC National Sprint Cars.

This schedule is subject to change.