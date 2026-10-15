WEATHER IMPACTS HOAG MEMORIAL, POSTPONED TO NEXT WEEKEND

By Marty Czekala

DUNDEE, N.Y. – The season finale for the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints will have to wait one more week.

Track management has postponed this weekend’s Hoag Memorial to Oct. 23-24 due to weather.

As of Tuesday, nearly a half inch is expected at the Yates County facility Friday night, and temperatures will be in the 30s all of Saturday. This left officials no choice but to postpone this weekend’s event.

The format will remain the same: a 2026 non-winners event Friday night followed by a regular event Saturday for $4000 to win. Anyone who shows up Friday and/or Saturday will receive show-up points.

Further updates will be posted as we receive them. Stay tuned to CRSA’s Facebook page and CRSASprints.com for updates.

The CRSA Sprints are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Stirling Lubricants, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Bicknell Racing Products, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website at www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please like and follow the CRSA Sprints on Facebook and X @CRSASprints.