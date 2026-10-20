FORMAT UPDATE FOR NON-WINNERS SHOW AT OUTLAW

By Marty Czekala

A revision has been made for Friday night’s non-winners show as part of the Hoag Memorial at Outlaw Speedway.

Not only will the winner take home $250, but the top two drivers will also be eligible to redraw for Saturday’s Elab Smokers Boutique Dash.

Friday’s event is open to anyone who has not won an A-Main in 2026 in any Sprint Car class, including CRSA, Empire Super Sprints, Land of Legends, etc. Winners can still enter the Empire Super Sprints portion of the show, but not the CRSA portion.

If you have any questions about the format or eligibility, please call or text Mike Emhof.

The CRSA Sprints are brought to you by A-Verdi Storage Containers. Associate sponsors include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Stirling Lubricants, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, Elab Smokers Boutique, iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, Maguire Automotive Group, Powdertech Powdercoating, Ruggles World of Auto Body, PJC Business Ventures, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Bicknell Racing Products, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website at www.crsa.myracepass.com.

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