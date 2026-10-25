Brecken Reese Reigns Victorious with POWRi National and West Midget Leagues at I-44 Speedway

From POWRi

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/23/26) – Brecken Reese would lead all thirty laps to earn his first career feature victory with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues at I-44 Speedway in Night One of the Throwdown in Thunder Town.

Speedy on-track excitement with twenty-seven talented entries in the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues would find Drake Edwards setting a new track record in qualifying with an 11.074-second lap. Hank Davis, Cullen Hutchison, and Trey Marcham would each notch heat racing victories, as Gaige Weldon would earn the semi-feature win.

Launching the feature field would find high-point qualifier Drake Edwards and Brecken Reese leading the field as the green flag flew, with Reese gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap. Edwards would encounter an incident in turn two on the second lap, ending his night early.

Restarting smoothly throughout the feature event, Reese would remain untouchable at the front of the field, with Cullen Hutchison, Kyle Jones, Kale Drake, Karter Sarff, and Hank Soares all battling for positions inside the top five.

Holding steady up front in the closing laps, Reese would not be denied his first career POWRi National Midget League victory, as Cullen Hutchison closed late to finish runner-up, with Kyle Jones hard-charging past thirteen competitors to round out the podium in third.

“Feels surreal to be here. I can’t thank this whole team enough for believing in me to finally get it done,” said Brecken Reese in the Oklahoma City winner’s circle. Adding, “We know what is at stake for tomorrow; we just need to get the job done.”

Remaining in contention throughout the event, National Midget League point leader Kale Drake would finish fourth, with Hank Soares earning his career-best National Midget League finish by rounding out the top five in Night One of the Throwdown in Thunder Town at I-44 Speedway.

POWRi National/West Midgets | I-44 Speedway | 10/23/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 40D-Drake Edwards(11.074)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 00-Hank Davis

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 83H-Cullen Hutchison

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 85-Trey Marcham

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 35L-Gaige Weldon

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 40D-Drake Edwards

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 27X-Kyle Jones(+13)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 20Q-Brecken Reese

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/599286

Toyota Racing Development A-Feature (30 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 2. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[4]; 3. 27X-Kyle Jones[16]; 4. 4-Kale Drake[3]; 5. 3U-Hank Soares[7]; 6. 7U-Karter Sarff[8]; 7. 40X-Mack Leopard[10]; 8. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[23]; 9. 27-Michael Hubert[11]; 10. 35L-Gaige Weldon[17]; 11. 19K-Riley Kreisel[15]; 12. 76-Zane Lawrence[9]; 13. 8L-Cooper Miller[18]; 14. 938-Bradley Fezard[22]; 15. 25-Frank Flud[19]; 16. 32C-Wout Hoffmans[13]; 17. 07-Tim Kent[14]; 18. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[20]; 19. 98P-Ryan Padgett[21]; 20. 6-Brylee Kilmer[12]; 21. 85-Trey Marcham[5]; 22. 00-Hank Davis[6]; 23. 40D-Drake Edwards[1]

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature (12 Laps): 1. 35L-Gaige Weldon[3]; 2. 8L-Cooper Miller[7]; 3. 25-Frank Flud[6]; 4. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[2]; 5. 98P-Ryan Padgett[4]; 6. 938-Bradley Fezard[10]; 7. 11S-Shyla Ernst[1]; 8. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[9]; 9. 7-Reed Whitney[5]; 10. (DNS) 75-Deekan McRoberts; 11. (DNS) 51-Gunnar Pio

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 00-Hank Davis[1]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]; 3. 40X-Mack Leopard[2]; 4. 27-Michael Hubert[6]; 5. 32C-Wout Hoffmans[8]; 6. 27X-Kyle Jones[3]; 7. 35L-Gaige Weldon[9]; 8. 8L-Cooper Miller[5]; 9. 938-Bradley Fezard[7]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[2]; 2. 4-Kale Drake[4]; 3. 7U-Karter Sarff[3]; 4. 6-Brylee Kilmer[6]; 5. 07-Tim Kent[8]; 6. 11S-Shyla Ernst[5]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[9]; 8. 75-Deekan McRoberts[1]; 9. 51-Gunnar Pio[7]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 85-Trey Marcham[2]; 2. 40D-Drake Edwards[4]; 3. 3U-Hank Soares[6]; 4. 76-Zane Lawrence[7]; 5. 19K-Riley Kreisel[8]; 6. 98P-Ryan Padgett[1]; 7. 7-Reed Whitney[5]; 8. 25-Frank Flud[9]; 9. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[3]

Big R Stores Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 11.228[7]; 2. 27X-Kyle Jones, 11.332[3]; 3. 40X-Mack Leopard, 11.353[4]; 4. 00-Hank Davis, 11.358[6]; 5. 8L-Cooper Miller, 11.518[8]; 6. 27-Michael Hubert, 11.552[2]; 7. 938-Bradley Fezard, 11.597[5]; 8. 32C-Wout Hoffmans, 11.676[9]; 9. 35L-Gaige Weldon, 14.999[1]

Big R Stores Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 4-Kale Drake, 11.244[7]; 2. 7U-Karter Sarff, 11.324[2]; 3. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 11.472[9]; 4. 75-Deekan McRoberts, 11.639[6]; 5. 11S-Shyla Ernst, 11.673[3]; 6. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 11.760[8]; 7. 51-Gunnar Pio, 11.843[5]; 8. 07-Tim Kent, 12.043[4]; 9. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 12.107[1]

Big R Stores Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 40D-Drake Edwards, 11.074[6]; 2. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 11.386[2]; 3. 85-Trey Marcham, 11.478[1]; 4. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 11.631[5]; 5. 7-Reed Whitney, 11.661[7]; 6. 3U-Hank Soares, 11.849[8]; 7. 76-Zane Lawrence, 11.980[4]; 8. 19K-Riley Kreisel, 15.000[9]; 9. 25-Frank Flud, 15.001[3]