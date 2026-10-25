MARTIN WINS USCS HALLOWEEN HAVOC AT DEEP SOUTH SPEEDWAY

By Roby Helm

LOXLEY, AL – October 24, 2026 – Chris Martin of Ankeny, IA won the 25-lap Halloween Havoc Fall Brawl Feature Race on Saturday night for the Hoosier Racing Tire United Sprint Car Series Presented By XC Gear 30th Anniversary Outlaw Thunder Tour at Deep South Speedway. Martin started third, took the lead on lap 19, and cruised to his second USCS career win.

Corbin Gurley of Hebron, IN led the first 18 laps of the race and finished second on hisxfirst night back in the sdat after an early season injury sidelined him until tonight.

The defending USCS National Champion Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS tooking third place The USCS National point leader, National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee and 16-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN was fourth, and fifth went to the 2025 USCS Rookie of the Year, Trey Meredith of Dade City, FL.

Brandon Blenden of Gulfport, MS took the sixth spot and Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS finished seventh. Ronnie Roberts Jr. of Biloxi, MS came home in the eighth spot and Arron Smith of Gulfport, MS started 13th and finished ninth to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award. Jake Brashier of Denham Springs, LA rounded out the top ten.

In preliminary action, Gurley won the six-lap Hoosier Racing Tire Speed Dash to earn the Pole Position for the 25-lap Feature Race. The two eight-lap Heat Races were won by Gurley in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, and Howard in the Butlerbuilt Second Heat.

Gurley took the lead of the race from the pole position at the start followed by Howard, Martin, Gray, and Blenden. Meredith entered the top five on lap two, passing Blenden for fifth. The first of two caution flags slowed the race on lap four when Blake Carrier of Amite, LA spun in turn two. Gurley, Howard, Martin, Gray and Meredith lined up in the top five for the restart.

Gurley pulled out to a one second lead over Howard by lap seven, but that was erased on the eighth lap when Carrier executed his second turn two spin of the race. Gurley pulled out to a 1.485 second lead over Howard by lap ten. Howard would have his attention on Martin, who closed in to challenge for the second spot after the lap eight restart.

Howard and Martin put on a sliderfest for the next several laps. Martin passed Howard for second on lap 11, but Howard loaded up and threw several unsuccessful sliders of his own. That enabled Gurley to pull out to a 1.5 second lead by the halfway point. Once Martin established himself in the second spot, he reeled in Gurley, and passed him for the lead on the 19th lap.

Martin checked out to a one second lead on the next lap, and cruised home to take a 1.581 second margin of victory over Gurley under the checkered flag. Martin completed the 25 laps around Deep South Speedway in 11 minutes and 35.438 seconds.

The next race for the Hoosier Racing Tire United Sprint Car Series Presented By XC Gear 30th Anniversary Outlaw Thunder Tour Fall Brawl will be on Friday night, November 6 and Saturday night, November 7 at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, AR for the ACE DORAN Rigging and Hauling 18th Annual Bobby Martin Memorial Flip Flop 50. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, XC Gear, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Specialties, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE HOOSIER RACING TIRE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY XC GEAR 30TH ANNIVERSARY OUTLAW THUNDER TOUR EVENT AT DEEP SOUTH SPEEDWAY IN LOXLEY, AL ON 10/24/26:

FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. 44 Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (3); 2. 12 Corbin Gurley, Hebron, IN (1); 3. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (2); 4. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (5); 5. 11 Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL (8); 6. 88 Brandon Blenden, Gulfport, MS (4); 7. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (6); 8. 33 Ronnie Roberts Jr., Biloxi, MS (11); 9. 29s Arron Smith, Gulfport, MS (13); 10. 56 Jake Brashier, Denham Springs, LA (7); 11. 01h Hadley Morgan, Beaumont, TX (12); 12. 61 Sean Wimpee, Mobile, AL (10); 13. 83 Blake Carrier, Amite, LA (9); 14. 27 Chase Wood Jr., Mobile, AL DNS.

HOOSIER RACING TIRE SPEED DASH – 6 Laps: 1. Gurley; 2. Howard; 3. Martin; 4. Blenden; 5. Gray; 6. Willingham.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Gurley; 2. Blenden; 3. Willingham; 4. Brashier; 5. Wimpee; 6. Morgan; 7. Smith.

BUTLERBUILT HEAT 2: 1. Howard; 2. Gray; 3. Martin; 4. Meredith; 5. Roberts; 6. Carrier; 7. Wood.