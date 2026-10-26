Hangtown 100 to feature early start times

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…In an effort to combat the usual cold temperatures in November, Hangtown 100 officials have announced that cars will hit the Placerville Speedway red clay at 2pm each day.

The annual Hangtown 100 occurs on Friday and Saturday November 13th and 14th and showcases the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets, with Winged 360 Sprint Cars also competing for the first time as the companion class.

“Last season when we utilized the early start time it was well received, so it was decided that we would implement it for both nights this year,” said Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “We’d like to get everything completed before the evening chill sets in so fans can have a more enjoyable experience.”

The Winged 360 Sprint Car portion will pay out a standard weekly purse each night of $2,000-to-win/ $250-to-start the 24-car feature. Placerville Speedway is also searching for additional sponsorship towards the event.

Prior to Saturday’s action, Hangtown 100 co-Promoter Kyle Larson will be part of a meet and greet at Red Hawk Resort + Casino. Now through November 13th fans can put down their best lap at the Apex Kart Track. The top 10 best times have a chance to race against Kyle at Red Hawk on November 14th.

Larson will be competing in both a USAC National Midget and Winged 360 Sprint Car at the Hangtown 100.

The pit gate will open at 10am on November 13th and 14th, with the front gate opening at 1pm. Cars hit the track at 2pm for wheel packing with hot laps, qualifying and racing to follow.

Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered from 1-3pm in the grandstands featuring live music and discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer at the Cold Zone.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/2026-hangtown-100

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com