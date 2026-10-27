Trophy Cup 32 gets underway Thursday at Thunderbowl Raceway

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…Thunderbowl Raceway is set to wrap up the season with Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 32 benefiting the Rayce Rudeen Foundation primed for launch this Thursday October 29th in Tulare, California.

The Trophy Cup is widely known for featuring some of the most intense racing that is seen all year long. It’s also well regarded for being held to support the community and have a charitable focus.

For the second consecutive year it will benefit the Rayce Rudeen Foundation – a cause dedicated to saving lives and supporting families affected by addiction.

This weekend marks the 21st occasion that Trophy Cup will be held at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare. The overall champion takes home $30,000 from the point fund, plus a commemorative Trophy Cup 32 – 14K Gold Ring.

The Winged 410 Sprint Car spectacle on October 29th, 30th and 31st will pay out over $318,000. Last season saw Sebastopol’s Joel Myers Jr. charge from 24th to eighth on the final night to secure his initial Trophy Cup title.

Former Trophy Cup champions set to compete this weekend include three-time winners Shane Golobic from Fremont and Tim Kaeding of San Jose, along with 2015 champ Bud Kaeding from Campbell.

California legend Brent Kaeding holds the distinction of being the all-time Trophy Cup wins leader, having claimed the title on four occasions.

Special Functions:

For the second straight year a “Kickoff Party” will be held on Wednesday night October 28th at 9 Iron Bar & Grill and The Tulare Golf Course, featuring a bracket-style horseshoe tournament with drivers and teams. A putt putt for charity will also occur that is open to all.

Thursday’s Horsepower Hydration After Party in the pavilion will be Taco Night. Friday post-race will feature the popular BBQ Night donated by High 5 Pizza and Catering. Live music will be provided both nights by the Connor Party. Ice cold beer and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

On Saturday morning starting at 8am in the pavilion, Red Beer and Breakfast Burritos will be served up, followed by a cornhole tournament. A Fan Fest will be held in the afternoon on the fairgrounds, while a post-race party showcasing a Nacho Bar takes place for the second straight year as well.

More info on everything taking place at the Trophy Cup can be found at www.tularetrophycup.com

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand tickets for Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 32 benefiting the Rayce Rudeen Foundation cost $55 on Thursday and Friday and $60 on Saturday. Bleacher tickets are $50 on Thursday and Friday and $55 on Saturday. Kids’ pricing will be available in the bleachers.

Tickets can be purchased starting at approximately 10-10:30am on Thursday behind the stands at the box office. It will then open at 1pm on both Friday and Saturday. The event has never sold out and plenty of tickets will be available.

The pit gate opens at 10am on Thursday October 29th, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Heat races are slated for around 6:15pm.

For the third straight year, during late afternoon on Wednesday October 28th Thunderbowl GM Josh Miller will be around the campground in his white Tahoe, if you’d like to obtain your will call tickets. By handing out will call tickets on Wednesday, this will help alleviate the line at the box office on race day.

Special thanks to Promoter Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, General Manager Josh Miller, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, General Manager Craig Borba at Garton Tractor, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.