Championship Awards Celebration Concludes 2026 Campaign for Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

From High Limit Racing

After a thrilling season with 54 events in 19 states, the teams, drivers, families, friends, staff, and sponsors of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing gathered to conclude the campaign with another unforgettable Championship Awards Celebration at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in the heart of the Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas.

All told, the 15 teams who followed the tour since the start in Las Vegas, Nevada will receive north of $3 Million on top of their nightly payouts earned through purse money. The 10 card holders within the lucrative High Roller Club make a combined $2.6 Million while another $450,000 went to the five teams participating in the Joker Fund.

Larry Lawson – Manager, Sponsorship & Events at Interstate Batteries – was on hand to express his gratitude following the first season as title sponsor of High Limit Racing for the “outrageously dependable” power supplier. Brad Sweet, now a retired race car driver and fully focused on his duties as CEO of High Limit, spoke on the series’ sudden and immense growth while looking forward to the future.

Rico Abreu, who topped Giovanni Scelzi and Spire Motorsports by a mere 31-points following the final checkered flag, celebrated his second-straight championship and first with Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing. The St. Helena, California native offered not one, but two speeches filled with plenty of laughs in between.

The complete Championship Awards Banquet can be watched on the FloRacing app and FloRacing YouTube channel.

Tens of thousands of dollars and many contingency prizes were handed out to drivers and teams, including:

– The Musco Lighting Most Improved Driver: Tanner Holmes’ monumental turnaround from the first half of the year to the second half – highlighted by improving his average finish 4.23 positions – earned him the $5,000 Musco Lighting Most Improved Driver Award. In fact, he held the third-highest average finish of the second half – only behind championship contenders Abreu and Scelzi.

– The Cometic Gasket Crew Chief of the Year: Ricky Warner of Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing earned his second-straight Cometic Gasket Crew Chief of the Year while leading Todd Devnich, Zack Middlebrooks, and Brady Forbrook on the #24 team – earning his 12th national championship as a crew chief. The $5,000 bonus came on top of another $1,500 that Warner already earned in monthly bonuses in April, August, and September.

– The Five Star Bodies Move of the Year: As voted on by the race fans, Tanner Holmes’ flat-out moment when he drove around Chase Randall’s incoming slidejob on a late-race restart at Kokomo Speedway was the Five Star Bodies Move of the Year. For the honor, his Buch Motorsports #13 team will receive a free Five Star Bodies.

– The keys to the High Roller themed Jake’s Golf Cart went home with Rico Abreu for the second-straight year. He won the golf cart via a spin-off at the Redraw Wheel held on Saturday by beating Tanner Holmes and Aaron Reutzel, the three drivers with the most Fastest Lap Awards in 2026.

– For winning the most FK Rod Ends Dashes, Aaron Reutzel collected a $5,000 bonus. The Ridge & Sons Racing #87 pilot won this award with ease – earning 15 pole positions compared to the next best being Brent Marks at five.

– Scoring another $5,000 bonus, Justin Peck was given the Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award. The Rudeen Racing #26 team earned the nightly award for passing the most cars in feature action on five occasions this season.

– The Sunoco Racing Fuels Champions Award also sent the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #24 team home with 10 barrels of Sunoco Racing Fuel.

– The Racing Electronics Perseverance Award was given to Chase Randall, who received a new set of RE Ear Molds following his second season on the road with High Limit.

– The Dirt Draft Most Popular Driver Award to nobody’s surprise went to Tanner Holmes as well, earning the Jacksonville, Oregon native another $2,500 as the most drafted driver in High Limit lobbies on the Dirt Draft app.

– The ARP Teamwork of the Year Award, handpicked by Series Director Mike Hess, was presented to Tanner Thorson’s JST Motorsports #88 team – who primarily operated with two full-time crew members in Brinton Marvel and T.J. Nichols with Brinton set to return home next year after a half-decade alongside Thorson.

– Tanner Holmes was officially crowned the Rayce Rudeen Foundation of the Year, tacking on another $5,000 bonus to his big night. The 21-year-old budding superstar picked up a pair of victories while finishing eighth in points – making it back-to-back ROTY honors for Buch Motorsports, who won the Award in 2025 with Daison Pursley.

Up next for High Limit Racing is the return of High Limit International, which features the growth of the highest-paying event in Australian Sprint Car Racing history. Held on December 28-30 at Western Australia’s Perth Motorplex, this year’s event will feature two prelims paying $20,000-to-win with a record-setting $120,000-to-win AUD finale. Three-day ticket packages are available now at Motorplex.com.AU. And, as always, every lap will be streamed live on FloRacing.