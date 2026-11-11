Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Score Two Top 10s at World of Outlaws World Finals to Secure Series Championship

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CONCORD, N.C. (Nov. 10, 2026) – Big Game Motorsports used a strong showing at the Dave Smith Motors World of Outlaws World Finals last weekend to wrap up its third consecutive World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship.

David Gravel is only the fifth driver in Series history to garner a trio of titles and the fourth to win three in a row. Big Game Motorsports Owner Tod Quiring ranks fifth in World of Outlaws owners championships with three triumphs.

The team opened the event at The Dirt Track at Charlotte last week by qualifying quickest in their group for Thursday’s program and 10th quickest in their group for Friday’s program.

On Thursday, Gravel won a heat race before he placed fifth in the dash and sixth in the A Main.

The following night, he maneuvered from fifth to third place in a heat race and from 11th to ninth place in the main event.

The weekend concluded on Saturday with misfortune early. Mechanical woes resulted in a DNF in a heat race. Gravel rebounded to capture the Last Chance Showdown before he gained four positions to end 17th in the A Main.

The two top 10s gave the team a series-best 66 top 10s this season.

The margin of victory in the championship standings was 86 points.

Gravel and the team celebrated the championship on Sunday during the World of Outlaws banquet. Additionally, Brian Morrison, who builds the team’s engines, was honored as Engine Builder of the Year.

QUICK RESULTS –

Nov. 5 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 5 (4); Feature: 6 (5).

Nov. 6 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C. – Qualifying: 10; Heat race: 3 (5); Feature: 9 (11).

Nov. 7 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C. – Heat race: DNF (2); B Main: 1 (1); Feature: 17 (21).

SEASON STATS –

80 races, 11 wins, 50 top fives, 68 top 10s, 74 top 15s, 76 top 20s

BIG GAME MOTORSPORTS MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/BigGameMotorspt

DAVID GRAVEL MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/DavidGravel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidGravelRacing

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DavidGravel2

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@DavidGravel

Website: http://www.shopDGR.com

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.

2026 EVENT TICKET LINK –

To purchase tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE –

Check out all of the newest Huset’s Speedway merchandise at http://www.ShopHusets.com.