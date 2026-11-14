ACE DORAN 18th Annual Bobby Martin Memorial USCS Flip Flop 50 at Riverside postponed again until November 20th and 21st

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – Wednesday, November11, 2026 – Due to the low evening temperatures predicted on Friday and Saturday, November 13th and 14th, the United Sprint Car Series’ sanctioned and promoted event, the ACE DORAN 18th Annual Bobby Martin Flip Flop 50 Sprint Car Shootout, has been postponed until next weekend, Friday and Saturday, November 20th and 21st. The event will serve as the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour and the Riverside Speedway 20z6 Sean Finale

The weather currently looks almost perfect next weekend for the great event that both fans and racers look forward to each Fall.

Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR International Speedway will still race this coming Saturday. Please check their Facebook page for classes and start times. Please support their efforts if you can.

“We sincerely appreciate all the support Clayton and Sherry Allen have given the United Sprint Car Series for over two decades, and we look forward to working with them and their staff and seeing our friends at the ACE DORAN 18th Annual Flip Flop 50 event” stated series Founder President, PeteWalton. .

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused anyone. No one is more disappointed than I am, personally, with all the weather issues we have had to deal with every time we have scheduled and rescheduled the 2026 version of this event. But on a two-day event of this size, it’s pretty much impossible to get everything done in such a short window of agreeable weather. Thank you for understanding, and we sure hope to see you next week.

For United Sprint Car Series information, please go to our web page at uscsracing. com or call our office at 770-865-6097. Or you may like and follow our Facebook page for daily updates.